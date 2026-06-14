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HomeCitiesWoman Jumps Off Greater Noida College Building After Fight With Husband

Woman Jumps Off Greater Noida College Building After Fight With Husband

Parul was talking to someone over the phone on Friday night and later continued chatting on WhatsApp, which allegedly led to an argument between the husband and wife.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:41 AM (IST)

A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the girls’ hostel at GL Bajaj College in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area. The deceased has been identified as Parul Chaudhary, a resident of Jewar, who worked as a security guard at the college hostel. According to police, she had married Saurabh Chaudhary, a resident of Bafar village in Meerut, in a love marriage around eight months ago.

Woman Had Fight With Husband

Officials said Saurabh works as an auto-rickshaw driver in Greater Noida and the couple had been living in a rented accommodation in Surajpur after their marriage. Police said everything appeared normal between the two until recently.

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Preliminary investigation has revealed that a dispute had erupted between the couple over a WhatsApp chat. According to police, Parul was talking to someone over the phone on Friday night and later continued chatting on WhatsApp, which allegedly led to an argument between the husband and wife.

Parul reportedly reached the girls’ hostel building at GL Bajaj College and jumped from the third floor.

The incident caused panic on the campus as people rushed to the spot. Police reached the scene and took the injured woman to Kailash Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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A forensic team also visited the spot and collected evidence. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Greater Noida Suicide GL Bajaj
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