Ram Temple Employee Accused Of Donation Fraud Bought Rs 40 Lakh Land In Ayodhya

The probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations from collection boxes at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya has intensified after investigators began scrutinising a Trust employee who reportedly purchased a Rs 40 lakh plot in the temple town recently.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has detained two more employees for questioning in connection with the alleged siphoning of donation money. The investigation is being conducted with extreme secrecy, with even security officials refusing to comment publicly on the matter.

According to sources, one of the employees under scrutiny is Lavkush, a resident of Phagoli Thakuran hamlet in Rudauli, who was associated with the counting of donations collected at the Ram Temple complex. Investigators reportedly recovered cash from his residence, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.

Ram Temple Employee Bought Rs 40 Lakh Land

Lavkush had recently bought land worth around Rs 40 lakh in Ayodhya and had also started construction of a house there, a Dainik Jagran report said, citing sources. The purchase has raised questions over the source of his income.

Another Trust-linked worker, identified as a Tiwari who allegedly served inside the Ram Temple sanctum, is also being monitored. He was reportedly entrusted with collecting gold and silver ornaments offered by devotees during the Maha Kumbh period. Sources claimed he too had recently purchased land worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

The developments have sparked questions over how employees receiving monthly remuneration of around Rs 18,000-20,000 could afford such expensive properties.

Sources further alleged that several others connected with the donation counting process saw their financial conditions improve significantly within a short span of time. Information regarding these employees is reportedly emerging during the questioning of Trust workers being kept at a pilgrim facility centre.

No FIR Filed

Notably, no FIR has been registered in the matter so far. However, police personnel are said to be assisting Trust officials in interrogating suspects linked to the alleged embezzlement.

Investigators are reportedly trying to recover as much of the allegedly siphoned money as possible before initiating formal legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, political leaders have renewed demands for a high-level investigation into the case. Samajwadi Party leader Parasnath Yadav called the alleged theft an attack on the faith of Hindus and demanded a probe by a central agency.

BJP leader Dr Rajneesh Singh has also written to the Prime Minister seeking a CBI or Enforcement Directorate investigation into the alleged irregularities. He had earlier sent a similar request regarding the matter.