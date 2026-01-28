Govt Official's Minor Son Rams BMW On Scooter Over Past Rivalry In Maharashtra

A 16-year-old boy driving a BMW rammed a scooter from behind in Nashik, leaving two teenage riders seriously injured, in what police say was the result of an earlier dispute between them. The incident occurred on Gangapur Road late Saturday night (January 24).

The minor fled the scene after the crash but was later identified through CCTV footage, police said. He was traced, detained and subsequently sent to a juvenile remand home. Preliminary information suggests the teenager is the son of a government official.

Victims Claim BMW Chased Them

The injured youths, who are friends, stated in their complaint that they were riding through the Gangapur Road area when the BMW began chasing them. They alleged that the driver deliberately crashed into their scooter with the intention to kill them, acting out of anger over a past quarrel.

Both victims sustained serious injuries in the collision and were rushed to the hospital by local residents with assistance from the police.

FIR Filed Against The BMW Driver

Based on the complaint filed on January 25 at Gangapur police station, an FIR was registered against the minor under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, reckless driving, endangering life, and acts threatening personal safety. Sections of the Motor Vehicles Act were also invoked.

Police said CCTV footage clearly shows a red car speeding up from behind and violently hitting the scooter, throwing both riders onto the road. After being produced before a juvenile court on January 26, the underage driver was remanded to a juvenile home as investigations continue.