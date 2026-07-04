Gorakhpur Horror: Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Abandoned House; Tenant Detained

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English NewsCitiesGorakhpur Horror: Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Abandoned House; Police Detain Tenant Seen In CCTV

Gorakhpur Horror: Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Abandoned House; Police Detain Tenant Seen In CCTV

The boy was found 24 hours after he went missing. Police have detained a tenant seen with the child in CCTV footage and are investigating the motive behind the killing.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Missing five-year-old boy found dead in Gorakhpur.
  • CCTV footage showed child leaving with tenant Kalpesh Rai.
  • Body found in abandoned house, strangulation marks visible.
  • Police detained the tenant; motive remains under investigation.

A five-year-old boy who went missing from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was found dead inside a dilapidated house on Friday, with police suspecting he was strangled before his body was concealed under a sack.

The victim, identified as Anshuman Singh, a UKG student and resident of Ward No. 9 in Sahjanwa Nagar Panchayat, had been missing for nearly 24 hours before his body was recovered from an abandoned structure surrounded by bushes, around 500 metres from his home.

Boy Left Home To Buy 'Fulki'

According to police, Anshuman left home at around 5 pm on Thursday after his grandmother gave him money to buy fulki, a popular street snack. When he failed to return, family members launched a search before informing police later that night.

A case of missing person was immediately registered, and officers began examining CCTV footage from the area.

ALSO READ: Woman Out For Morning Walk Dragged 10 Metres Under Speeding Car In Ludhiana; CCTV Captures Hit-And-Run

Tenant Seen With Child In CCTV

During the investigation, CCTV footage allegedly showed the child leaving with Kalpesh Rai (25), a tenant originally from Bakhira in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Police detained Rai for questioning, and during the subsequent search operation, Anshuman's body was recovered from a nearby abandoned house.

Officials said the child's body was found covered with a sack. Injury marks were visible on his face and neck, and preliminary findings suggest he was strangled to death. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Forensic Team Collects Evidence

Senior police officials, including SSP Dr. Kaustubh, reached the scene along with forensic experts, who collected evidence and sealed the crime scene.

CO GIDA K.N. Anand said police had registered an FIR immediately after receiving the missing complaint and traced the child's last known movements through CCTV footage.

"The CCTV footage showed the child going with Kalpesh, a tenant residing at the same place. Based on the investigation, the body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated," Anand said.

Police said the motive behind the alleged murder remains under investigation, and further details will emerge based on forensic findings and the accused's interrogation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim found dead in Gorakhpur?

The victim was Anshuman Singh, a five-year-old UKG student from Sahjanwa Nagar Panchayat, Gorakhpur. He had been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Where was the boy's body discovered?

His body was recovered from an abandoned structure surrounded by bushes, approximately 500 metres from his home. It was found covered with a sack.

Who is the primary suspect in the case?

Kalpesh Rai (25), a tenant, is the primary suspect. CCTV footage allegedly showed him leaving with the child, leading to his detention for questioning.

What is the suspected cause of death for the boy?

Preliminary findings suggest Anshuman was strangled to death, evidenced by injury marks on his face and neck. The exact cause will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News Gorakhpur UP Police
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