Woman Run Over By Speeding Car During Morning Walk In Ludhiana, Dragged 10 Metres

A woman died after being hit and dragged by a speeding car during her morning walk in Ludhiana. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV.
Woman Out For Morning Walk Dragged 10 Metres Under Speeding Car In Ludhiana; CCTV Captures Hit-And-Run
The victim was dragged nearly 10 metres under the vehicle in a hit-and-run incident captured on CCTV. Police have launched a search for the absconding driver.
- Ludhiana woman killed by speeding car, dragged away.
- Car dragged victim ten metres, fatally injuring her head.
- CCTV recorded hit-and-run; police trace vehicle, identify driver.
A woman died after being hit and dragged by a speeding car during a morning walk in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday, in a hit-and-run incident that was captured on CCTV, police said.
The victim, identified as the wife of a local property dealer, suffered critical head and chest injuries after becoming trapped beneath the vehicle. She later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Woman Dragged Under Car
According to preliminary information, the woman had stepped out for her routine morning walk with a friend when an allegedly speeding and uncontrolled car approached from behind and rammed into them.
The impact threw the victim onto the bonnet before she became trapped underneath the vehicle.
Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated, dragging the woman for nearly 10 metres. During the incident, one of the car's tyres reportedly ran over her head, causing fatal injuries.
The victim's friend was also struck in the collision but survived. According to reports, she was thrown clear of the vehicle after the impact and sustained only minor injuries.
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CCTV Captures Incident
The entire accident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed near the spot.
The footage reportedly shows the speeding car hitting the two women before fleeing without stopping to assist the victims.
Police have seized the CCTV footage and are examining it to identify the vehicle and its driver.
Police Launch Search For Driver
A team from the Model Town Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident.
The victim's body was sent to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
Police said efforts are underway to identify the registration number of the car and trace the absconding driver using CCTV footage and other evidence. Officials expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Ludhiana?
What injuries did the victim sustain?
The victim suffered critical head and chest injuries after being trapped beneath the vehicle. One of the car's tires reportedly ran over her head, causing fatal injuries.
Was anyone else injured during the incident?
Yes, the victim's companion was also struck in the collision. She was thrown clear of the vehicle and sustained only minor injuries.
What action are the police taking?
Police have seized the CCTV footage and are examining it to identify the vehicle and its driver. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver, and officials are confident of an arrest.