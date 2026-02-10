Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After the deaths of three minor sisters at Ghaziabad’s Bharat City Society, the police investigation has begun to uncover a series of unsettling and complex details. Initially, based on the father’s statement and the condition of the room, the case was linked to an online game-related angle.

However, as the probe progressed, deeper layers involving family complications, financial distress and contradictory statements started emerging. The incident took place earlier this week at a ninth-floor flat in Bharat City Society, where the three sisters fell to their deaths. The investigation has now centred on the children’s father, Chetan Kumar, and the structure of his family.

Father’s Three Marriages Raise Serious Questions

Police investigations have revealed that Chetan Kumar was living in society with three wives. From his first wife, Sujata, he has a daughter and a mentally disabled son. His second wife, Heena, who is Sujata’s biological sister, has two daughters with him. His third wife, Tina, aged 22, has a three-year-old daughter, according to the Indian Express.

According to ACP Shalimar Garden Atul Kumar Singh, Tina was a Muslim who converted to her religion in 2023 before marrying Chetan. However, discrepancies between the years of marriage cited by Chetan and the ages of his children have raised doubts about the actual timeline, making the marital history increasingly suspicious.

Contradictory Statements Deepen Suspicion

Police said Chetan initially claimed he married Sujata in 2010 and Heena in 2013. But Sujata’s 16-year-old daughter has questioned this version. Chetan had earlier also refused to acknowledge Tina as his wife, describing her instead as his sister-in-law. Investigators are now trying to obtain marriage-related documents, but both wives are illiterate and unable to provide dates or paperwork, further complicating the case.

Debt, Living Conditions and the Role of Mobile Phones

The investigation has also found that Chetan Kumar was under heavy debt and the family was struggling financially. The children had stopped attending school several years ago. Despite living in a three-bedroom flat, all family members slept in a single room. Police said the three sisters would stay awake late into the night, talk among themselves and always remain together, which is why their movement out of the room did not raise suspicion.

The girls earlier had access to two mobile phones, both of which were sold by Chetan to repay debts, one six months ago and the other just 15 days before the incident. Police are attempting to trace the phones using their IMEI numbers, though the chances of recovering data are slim as the devices were reportedly formatted. Meanwhile, an older death linked to the family has resurfaced during the probe.

An Old Death Comes Back Into Focus

Vinod Kumar, the father of Sujata and Heena, told police that six to seven years ago, another daughter had visited Chetan’s home during the birthday of his eldest child. While changing clothes, she reportedly fell from a third-floor balcony and died. According to The Indian Express, no police complaint was filed at the time. Investigators are now examining whether this past incident has any connection to the current case, as the probe into the sisters’ deaths continues.