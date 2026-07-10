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English NewsCitiesFive More Arrested For Violence After Bengal Girl's Rape, Murder

Five More Arrested For Violence After Bengal Girl's Rape, Murder

In the rape and murder case, police have so far arrested four people -- prime accused Anand Sardar, Prabhas Mondal, Dibakar Sardar and Kabir Molla.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

Kolkata: Five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in mob violence and an attack on police personnel following the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 35, an officer said on Friday.

The five were arrested during overnight raids conducted in areas under the Baruipur Police district jurisdiction, he said, adding efforts are underway to apprehend other accused.

"We have arrested five more accused, taking the total number of arrests in the mob violence cases to 35. Raids are underway, and more arrests are likely.

"We are examining the role of each individual involved, whether direct or indirect," a senior officer of the Baruipur Police district told PTI.

Two separate cases have been registered, one relating to the lynching of a youth suspected by locals of being involved in the crime, and another over the attack on police personnel and damage to public property during the unrest.

"Attack on police personnel and destruction of public property are serious offences. We have identified several suspects through technical evidence and video footage, and strict legal action will be taken against everyone found responsible," the officer said.

The girl went missing last Saturday after she left her home in South 24 Parganas' Baruipur to buy a birthday gift for a friend. Her family lodged a missing complaint with the police, and the body was recovered a day later.

Immediately after the recovery, a mob lynched a man, Indrajit Mondal, suspecting his involvement in the girl's rape and murder. They also staged protests, blocked roads and damaged railway tracks.

Police personnel who intervened were allegedly assaulted, while several vehicles of the force were vandalised.

Later, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that Mondal was innocent and those who were involved in his lynching would be booked under charges of murder.

In the rape and murder case, police have so far arrested four people -- prime accused Anand Sardar, Prabhas Mondal, Dibakar Sardar and Kabir Molla.

Mondal was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday night after he allegedly attempted to snatch a service firearm from a police officer and flee during the reconstruction of the crime. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal Bengal Rape
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