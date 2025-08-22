Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ex-Imam From Rampur Seen Nude In Viral Video Arrested, Arms And Objectionable Content Seized

Ex-Imam From Rampur Seen Nude In Viral Video Arrested, Arms And Objectionable Content Seized

Rampur police arrested Imam Rais Ahmad after a nude viral video surfaced. Firearms, cartridges, and obscene content were seized from him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
— By Ravi Shankar Dubey

A shocking video from Rampur went viral on social media on Tuesday, showing a man in a nude state along with firearms, cartridges, obscene images, and other items. Following the outrage, police swung into action and arrested the accused.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra took immediate cognizance of the matter and directed the formation of a special team under the City Circle Officer to identify and nab the man seen in the clip.

Based on the video, Civil Lines police identified the accused as Imam Rais Ahmad. He was arrested, and two country-made pistols of .312 bore along with live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police also seized a mobile phone containing several objectionable photographs. During interrogation, a suspected case of religious conversion also came to light. The accused has now been booked for promoting religious conversion and circulating obscene content online.

Additional SP Atul Srivastava said the video, which surfaced on August 20, showed the accused engaging in obscene acts with a woman. Firearms, cartridges, and certain medicines were also visible in the room.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, and the accused remains in custody. Authorities confirmed he had earlier worked as an imam in a mosque but was currently unemployed. Police said further legal action will be taken based on the evidence that emerges during the investigation.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
UP Crime News
