EC Summons Mohammed Shami, Brother Kaif In SIR Voter Verification Process

The Election Commission has issued summons to Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif for a hearing under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which began on December 16.

Notices were issued on Monday from Kartajoo Nagar School in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, directing both to appear before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

Shami Unable to Appear Due to Cricket Commitment

According to the notice, Mohammed Shami was unable to appear on the scheduled date. He is currently representing the Bengal team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is in Rajkot.

Vote Transferred from Amroha to Kolkata

Sources said Shami had transferred his voter registration from Amroha to Kolkata after the last Lok Sabha election. He is now registered as a voter in Kolkata, where he also submitted his SIR form.

Both Brothers Now Registered as Bengal Voters

Sources further said that since Mohammed Shami and his brother Kaif play cricket under the West Bengal quota, they have registered their votes there. Neither of them currently has a vote registered in Amroha.