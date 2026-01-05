UP Govt Approves 3-Year Police Age Relaxation For 32,679 Posts For Single Time

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUP Govt Approves 3-Year Police Age Relaxation For 32,679 Posts For Single Time

A government order to this effect was issued on January 5, following the recruitment notification dated December 31, 2025.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
The Yogi Adityanath government has approved a one-time relaxation of three years in the maximum age limit for the upcoming Direct Recruitment–2025 for police constable and equivalent posts, providing relief to lakhs of aspirants in Uttar Pradesh.

Relief For 32,679 Posts Under Direct Recruitment–2025

The age relaxation will apply to the recruitment of 32,679 posts and will be extended to candidates across all categories, the order said.

Eligible posts include Constable Police (Male/Female), Constable PAC/Armed Police (Male), Constable Special Security Force (Male), Women Constable for Women Battalion, Constable Mounted Police (Male), and Jail Warder (Male and Female).

Decision Taken Under Existing Rules

The relaxation has been granted under Rule 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (Relaxation of Age Limit for Recruitment) Rules, 1992.

The move allows candidates who were earlier rendered ineligible due to age constraints to participate in the recruitment process.

Government Cites Youth Welfare Focus

The state government said the decision was taken in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, keeping the interests of young aspirants at the forefront.

Ensuring fair opportunities in competitive examinations, expanding employment avenues and adopting a responsive administrative approach remain key elements of the government’s governance framework, it said.

Renewed Hope For Aspirants

The age relaxation is expected to benefit a large number of candidates preparing for police recruitment and reaffirmed the government’s stated commitment to youth welfare in Uttar Pradesh.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Police Recruitment UP Government One Time 3 Year Age Relaxation For Police Recruitment
