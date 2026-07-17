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English NewsCitiesGurugram Man Shot Dead By Friend; Family Alleges Murder, Police Probe Accidental Firing

Gurugram Man Shot Dead By Friend; Family Alleges Murder, Police Probe Accidental Firing

A man was shot dead in Gurugram. The suspect, said to be the victim's friend, is at large. The victim's family claimed he used a revolver allegedly owned by his father.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akash, 28, was shot dead in Gurugram.
  • Family alleges murder by friend; police probe accidental firing.
  • Accused friend, Lucky, absconding; police launched search operations.

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Gurugram's Sector 65 area, with his family alleging he was lured to a meeting and murdered. Police, however, said preliminary investigation indicates the firing may have been accidental.

The accused, identified as Lucky, is absconding and police have launched a search operation to trace him.

Victim Called To Meet Friend, Says Family

The deceased, Akash, a native of Badarpur in Delhi, was living with his sister and brother-in-law in Maidawas village and worked as a driver.

According to police, Akash had been friends with Lucky for several years. On Wednesday afternoon, Lucky allegedly called him to meet, following which Akash left in his Swift car. His family was later informed about his death.

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Akash's brothers-in-law, Rahul and Satish Kumar, alleged that he was called under the pretext of a meeting and then shot.

They said it was still unclear whether the shooting took place inside the car or outside it. The family claimed Lucky used a revolver allegedly owned by his father.

They also said Akash had no known enmity with anyone and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Police Investigating Accidental Firing Claim

Police said preliminary findings suggest Akash and Lucky were planning to go out together when the incident occurred.

According to investigators, Lucky was examining a revolver he was holding when it allegedly went off accidentally. The bullet struck Akash in the head.

Following the incident, Lucky reportedly took Akash to Moringo Hospital in Sector 57, where doctors declared him dead. Hospital authorities subsequently informed the police.

Police said the accidental firing angle is part of the ongoing investigation and has not been conclusively established.

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Search Underway For Accused

Sector 65 police station SHO Inspector Rambir said the body was sent for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

A case has been registered and multiple teams, including the crime branch, are conducting raids to arrest Lucky.

Police said the accused's mobile phone has been switched off and that the exact sequence of events will become clearer once he is apprehended and questioned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim in the Gurugram shooting incident?

The victim was Akash, a 28-year-old driver from Badarpur, Delhi. He lived with his sister and brother-in-law in Maidawas village.

Who is the primary suspect in the shooting?

The accused has been identified as Lucky, a long-time friend of Akash. He is currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation to trace him.

What are the differing accounts of how the shooting occurred?

Akash's family alleges he was lured and murdered. Police are investigating an accidental firing claim, suggesting Lucky was examining a revolver when it discharged.

What is the current status of the investigation?

A case has been registered, and police are searching for Lucky. The accidental firing claim is under investigation and has not been conclusively established.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Gurugram Police Gurugram News Gurugram
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