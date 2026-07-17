Gurugram Man Shot Dead By Friend; Family Alleges Murder, Police Probe Accidental Firing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akash, 28, was shot dead in Gurugram.

Family alleges murder by friend; police probe accidental firing.

Accused friend, Lucky, absconding; police launched search operations.

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Gurugram's Sector 65 area, with his family alleging he was lured to a meeting and murdered. Police, however, said preliminary investigation indicates the firing may have been accidental.

The accused, identified as Lucky, is absconding and police have launched a search operation to trace him.

Victim Called To Meet Friend, Says Family

The deceased, Akash, a native of Badarpur in Delhi, was living with his sister and brother-in-law in Maidawas village and worked as a driver.

According to police, Akash had been friends with Lucky for several years. On Wednesday afternoon, Lucky allegedly called him to meet, following which Akash left in his Swift car. His family was later informed about his death.

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Akash's brothers-in-law, Rahul and Satish Kumar, alleged that he was called under the pretext of a meeting and then shot.

They said it was still unclear whether the shooting took place inside the car or outside it. The family claimed Lucky used a revolver allegedly owned by his father.

They also said Akash had no known enmity with anyone and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Police Investigating Accidental Firing Claim

Police said preliminary findings suggest Akash and Lucky were planning to go out together when the incident occurred.

According to investigators, Lucky was examining a revolver he was holding when it allegedly went off accidentally. The bullet struck Akash in the head.

Following the incident, Lucky reportedly took Akash to Moringo Hospital in Sector 57, where doctors declared him dead. Hospital authorities subsequently informed the police.

Police said the accidental firing angle is part of the ongoing investigation and has not been conclusively established.

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Search Underway For Accused

Sector 65 police station SHO Inspector Rambir said the body was sent for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

A case has been registered and multiple teams, including the crime branch, are conducting raids to arrest Lucky.

Police said the accused's mobile phone has been switched off and that the exact sequence of events will become clearer once he is apprehended and questioned.