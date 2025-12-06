DU Law Student Stabbed To Death After Family Dispute; 15-Year-Old Among 4 Attackers

A 27-year-old Delhi University law student was allegedly stabbed to death following a heated argument with his relatives. The tragic incident unfolded in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Friday morning.

Police received the distress call at around 11:30 AM, prompting them to rush to the scene. Upon reaching the location, they found the victim, Md Irshad, gravely wounded and immediately transported him to Majidia Maqbool Memorial (MMM) Hospital. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Irshad was declared dead at the hospital, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Irshad was a first-year LLB student at Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre. Police confirmed that he had sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack.

According to the victim's sister, who witnessed the assault, Irshad was attacked by their uncle Mubarak, aged 50, a mason by trade; Mubarak’s wife Rihana Khatoon, 47; and their sons, Ishtiyaq, 26, and a 15-year-old minor. All accused family members live within the same locality as Irshad.

Initial investigations and CCTV footage collected from the area revealed that an earlier quarrel between Irshad and his relatives escalated violently. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from a minor dispute over cleaning the surrounding area.

Police continue to investigate the case as the community grapples with the shocking loss of a young student over what began as a trivial family disagreement.