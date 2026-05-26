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HomeCitiesGurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole, Walks Out Of Jail For 16th Time Since 2017 Conviction

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole, Walks Out Of Jail For 16th Time Since 2017 Conviction

Convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on a 30-day parole, marking his 16th parole since his conviction in 2017.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 May 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Rahim, convicted rapist, granted 30-day parole release.
  • He has been granted parole for the 16th time since 2017.
  • Preparations are underway at Sirsa Dera headquarters for his arrival.
  • Ram Rahim is serving life sentences for sexual exploitation and murder.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again been granted parole and released from jail for 30 days, officials said.

Ram Rahim, who is serving a life sentence at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, left for the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa following his release.

This is the 16th parole granted to the Dera chief since his conviction in 2017.

Preparations Underway At Sirsa Dera

Preparations were underway at the Sirsa ashram to welcome Ram Rahim, with followers and Dera devotees making arrangements ahead of his arrival.

This is the second parole granted to Ram Rahim in 2026. Earlier, he was released in January. 

Officials said devotees associated with Dera Sacha Sauda had gathered at the ashram as preparations intensified for his stay during the parole period.

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Convicted In Sexual Exploitation Cases

Ram Rahim has been lodged in jail since August 25, 2017, after being convicted in two cases related to the sexual exploitation of sadhvis.

He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in the cases.

Earlier this year, on January 5, he was granted a 40-day parole on the occasion of Shah Satnam Divas.

Convictions In Murder Cases

In January 2019, Ram Rahim was also convicted in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Later, in October 2021, a CBI court sentenced him to life imprisonment in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later acquitted Ram Rahim in the Ranjit Singh murder case.

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Before You Go

CBSE Alert: CBSE Provides Original Physics Answer Sheet After Complaint

Input By : Sachin Kumar

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh been released from jail?

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted parole and released from jail for 30 days. This is a parole, not a full release.

Where is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh serving his sentence?

He is serving his life sentence at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak. He has been lodged in jail since August 25, 2017.

How many times has Ram Rahim been granted parole?

This is the 16th parole granted to the Dera chief since his conviction in 2017. He was also released in January on a 40-day parole.

What are the reasons for Ram Rahim's conviction?

He was convicted in two cases of sexual exploitation of sadhvis and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. He was also convicted in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Dera Sacha Sauda HARYANA NEWS
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