HomeNewsWorld'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence

PM Modi voiced concern over reports of Ukrainian drones targeting Putin's residence in Russia's Novgorod region.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 01:08 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed serious concern following reports that Ukrainian drones targeted the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Novgorod region, an incident that has further heightened global anxieties around the protracted Russia–Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi Express Concern

Taking to X, PM Narendra Modi said, "Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them."

The development was disclosed on Monday, December 29, 2025, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said Ukraine had attempted to carry out the strike. According to him, the incident is likely to force Moscow to rethink its approach to negotiations, signalling a possible hardening of Russia’s stance at a time when diplomatic efforts remain fragile.

Incident Raises International Attention

Reports of drones allegedly targeting the Russian president’s residence have drawn swift international attention, given the symbolic and strategic implications of such an attack. While details of the incident remain limited, its mere suggestion has intensified concerns over the expanding scope of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
RUSSIA INDIA PUTIN MOdi
