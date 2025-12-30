'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed serious concern following reports that Ukrainian drones targeted the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Novgorod region, an incident that has further heightened global anxieties around the protracted Russia–Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi Express Concern

Taking to X, PM Narendra Modi said, "Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them."

The development was disclosed on Monday, December 29, 2025, by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said Ukraine had attempted to carry out the strike. According to him, the incident is likely to force Moscow to rethink its approach to negotiations, signalling a possible hardening of Russia’s stance at a time when diplomatic efforts remain fragile.

Incident Raises International Attention

Reports of drones allegedly targeting the Russian president’s residence have drawn swift international attention, given the symbolic and strategic implications of such an attack. While details of the incident remain limited, its mere suggestion has intensified concerns over the expanding scope of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv.