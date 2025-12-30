Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, claiming that the state’s refusal to provide land has stalled fencing along the India–Bangladesh border and, in turn, encouraged infiltration.

Speaking in Kolkata, Shah said the Centre has been unable to complete crucial border fencing projects because the state government has not cooperated by handing over the required land. According to him, this delay has had serious security implications for the region.

‘Corruption has halted Bengal’s development’

Shah accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of presiding over widespread corruption, which he said has brought development in West Bengal to a standstill.

“Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, development in the state has completely stopped,” Shah said. He alleged that welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have failed to reach people because of what he described as a “toll syndicate” operating in the state.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Shah added that “fear and corruption” have defined West Bengal for the past 14 years, shaping the everyday lives of its citizens.

Border security and infiltration at the centre of BJP’s pitch

Infiltration remained a recurring theme throughout Shah’s address. He linked the unfinished border fencing directly to the state government’s alleged lack of cooperation.

“We have not been able to complete fencing along the Bangladesh border because the West Bengal government is not giving us land,” Shah claimed. He said the BJP, if voted to power, would put a strong system in place to address the issue.

The Home Minister promised that a future BJP government would construct a “national grid” aimed at stopping infiltration and strengthening border security.

Promise of revival under BJP rule

Projecting the BJP’s vision for the state, Shah said the party would focus on reviving Bengal’s heritage and culture if it comes to power after April 15, 2026.

“This ‘Banga Bhoomi’ is very important to us,” he said, recalling that the Bharatiya Janata Party was founded by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a prominent leader from Bengal. Shah described Mookerjee’s legacy as deeply connected to the state’s identity and political history.

He assured citizens that development would once again take centre stage, with special emphasis on the welfare of the poor.

Elections approaching, political temperature rises

Addressing a press conference, Shah underlined the significance of the coming months, calling the period leading up to April a “crucial time” as West Bengal prepares for Assembly elections.

“For the last 15 years of TMC rule, Bengal has witnessed fear, corruption, misgovernance and constant worry among citizens, especially due to infiltration,” he said.

According to Shah, wherever BJP leaders travel in the state, they sense a growing resolve among people to replace what he described as an atmosphere of fear with a government focused on heritage, development and welfare.

‘We will send every infiltrator out’

In a strong concluding remark, Shah said the BJP wanted to give a clear assurance to the people of West Bengal.

“With the formation of a BJP government in Bengal under the leadership of Modi ji, we will revive the heritage of this state,” he said. “We will also ensure that each and every infiltrator is sent out of this land.