Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit

'Mamata Govt Abetting Infiltration, Blocking Border Fencing': Amit Shah's Poll Pitch On Bengal Visit

Amit Shah alleges Mamata Banerjee is aiding Bangladeshis’ infiltration and claims border fencing is stalled as West Bengal govt refuses to provide land.

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, claiming that the state’s refusal to provide land has stalled fencing along the India–Bangladesh border and, in turn, encouraged infiltration.

Speaking in Kolkata, Shah said the Centre has been unable to complete crucial border fencing projects because the state government has not cooperated by handing over the required land. According to him, this delay has had serious security implications for the region.

‘Corruption has halted Bengal’s development’

Shah accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of presiding over widespread corruption, which he said has brought development in West Bengal to a standstill.

“Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, development in the state has completely stopped,” Shah said. He alleged that welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have failed to reach people because of what he described as a “toll syndicate” operating in the state.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Shah added that “fear and corruption” have defined West Bengal for the past 14 years, shaping the everyday lives of its citizens.

Border security and infiltration at the centre of BJP’s pitch

Infiltration remained a recurring theme throughout Shah’s address. He linked the unfinished border fencing directly to the state government’s alleged lack of cooperation.

“We have not been able to complete fencing along the Bangladesh border because the West Bengal government is not giving us land,” Shah claimed. He said the BJP, if voted to power, would put a strong system in place to address the issue.

The Home Minister promised that a future BJP government would construct a “national grid” aimed at stopping infiltration and strengthening border security.

Promise of revival under BJP rule

Projecting the BJP’s vision for the state, Shah said the party would focus on reviving Bengal’s heritage and culture if it comes to power after April 15, 2026.

“This ‘Banga Bhoomi’ is very important to us,” he said, recalling that the Bharatiya Janata Party was founded by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a prominent leader from Bengal. Shah described Mookerjee’s legacy as deeply connected to the state’s identity and political history.

He assured citizens that development would once again take centre stage, with special emphasis on the welfare of the poor.

Elections approaching, political temperature rises

Addressing a press conference, Shah underlined the significance of the coming months, calling the period leading up to April a “crucial time” as West Bengal prepares for Assembly elections.

“For the last 15 years of TMC rule, Bengal has witnessed fear, corruption, misgovernance and constant worry among citizens, especially due to infiltration,” he said.

According to Shah, wherever BJP leaders travel in the state, they sense a growing resolve among people to replace what he described as an atmosphere of fear with a government focused on heritage, development and welfare.

‘We will send every infiltrator out’

In a strong concluding remark, Shah said the BJP wanted to give a clear assurance to the people of West Bengal.

“With the formation of a BJP government in Bengal under the leadership of Modi ji, we will revive the heritage of this state,” he said. “We will also ensure that each and every infiltrator is sent out of this land.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Home, Marriage, Career Growth and Major Economic Predictions

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Government Infiltration Bangladesh Border TMC Border Fencing Mamata Banerjee AMIT SHAH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
'Profound Loss': Sheikh Hasina Mourns Arch-Rival Zia’s Death
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Home, Marriage, Career Growth and Major Economic Predictions
Mumbai Breaking News: Out-of-Control BEST Bus Claims Four Lives at Bhandup
Breaking News: CCTV Captures Deadly Bus Accident in Mumbai’s Bhandup, Four Killed and Nine Injured
Bangladesh: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Passes Away at 80 After Prolonged Illness
UP Breaking News: Cylinder Blast in Muzaffarnagar Leaves Three Dead
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget