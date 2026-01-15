Dense Fog Disrupts Rail Services Across North India; Several Trains Cancelled: Check Full List

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDense Fog Disrupts Rail Services Across North India; Several Trains Cancelled: Check Full List

Dense fog across North India disrupts rail services as Indian Railways cancels several trains till late February and early March. Check the full list before travelling.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Every day, crores of passengers travel by train across the country. For jobs, education, business, and family needs, Indian Railways has become the lifeline of the common people. However, severe cold and dense fog across North India, including the Delhi-NCR region, are currently hampering rail movement. During early morning and night hours, visibility in many areas has dropped to nearly zero.

This has had a direct impact on train operations. Keeping passenger safety in mind, Indian Railways has taken a major step by cancelling several important trains operating towards Bihar, West Bengal, and Punjab. Some services have been cancelled until February 28, while others will remain cancelled until the first week of March. Passengers planning to travel in the coming days are advised to take note of these changes.

Trains On These Routes Cancelled

The list of cancelled trains includes some of the country’s busiest routes such as Patna, Howrah, Amritsar, and Anand Vihar. As a result, the travel plans of thousands of passengers will be directly affected. Travelers heading towards Bihar and West Bengal are likely to face greater inconvenience, as a large number of long-distance trains operate on these routes.

Due to dense fog and low visibility, the railways have taken this decision purely in the interest of passenger safety. Indian Railways has advised passengers to check the live status of their trains, cancellation updates, and revised schedules before leaving for the station, in order to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

List Of Cancelled Trains:

  • Train No. 15619/20 Kamakhya–Gaya Express: Cancelled till February 24
  • Train No. 14523/24 Barauni–Ambala Harihar Express: Cancelled till February 26
  • Train No. 12873/74 Hatia–Anand Vihar Express: Cancelled till February 27
  • Train No. 18103/04 Tatanagar–Amritsar Express: Cancelled till February 27
  • Train No. 15621/22 Anand Vihar–Kamakhya Express: Cancelled till February 27
  • Train No. 12327/28 Howrah–Dehradun Upasana Express: Cancelled till February 28
  • Train No. 22197/98 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Kolkata Express: Cancelled till March 1
  • Train No. 15903/04 Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express: Cancelled till March 1
  • Train No. 14617/18 Amritsar–Purnia Court Janseva Express: Cancelled till March 2

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
