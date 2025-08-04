Delhi Woman Hires Relative To Murder Husband, But Lover's Slip Up Exposes Their Grisly Plot

A 34-year-old woman plotted the murder of her criminal husband after she was tired of his repeated assaults under the influence of drugs. The man was killed and dumped in a canal in another state, and his wife had began prepping for a new life with her lover. However, her plans were foiled due to a small mistake by her lover, who forgot to get rid of the deceased's mobile phone.

Delhi Police’s crime branch were searching for Pritam Prakash, a repeat offender with a notorious criminal record, who had been declared as an offender in a case. But, they instead uncovered, what turned out to be a complex murder-for-hire scheme initiated by his own wife, NDTV reported.

According to officials, Soniya and her partner-in-crime and lover, Rohit, have now been taken into custody and have confessed to plotting and facilitating Pritam’s killing.

Soniya, now 34, told police that she married Pritam, 42, when she was 16, despite objections from her family. The couple had a son and two daughters and lived in Delhi's Alipur. Gradually Pritam spiralled into drug abuse and got involved in multiple crimes, including robbery, illegal possession of firearms, and kidnapping. Despite repeated attempts to pull him out of his self-destructive ways, Pritam continued to come home under the influence of drugs and assault his wife, the report said.

It was in 2023, when Soniya met Rohit, a cab driver with a criminal past, on social media. Their online friendship turned ino a relationship and the two decided to get married. But they saw Pritam as an obstacle, leading Soniya to decide that he had to be eliminated for her to start her life afresh.

Soniya Plots Husband's Murder

On July 2 last year, Soniya had a fight with Pritam, following which she went to her sister Deepa's house in Haryana's Sonipat. Rohit drove her to Sonipat and on her way there, she asked him to kill her husband so that they could begin their life together.

Rohit, who was previously involved in four criminal cases, including murder, had by then started working as a cab driver on the Delhi-Sonipat route. Despite his crimimal history, he refused to murder Pritam himself, and instead asked Soniya to arranger Rs 6 lakh to hire a contract killer. The plan was shelved since Soniya did not have the funds.

A few days later, Pritam went to Sonipat to bring Soniya home from her sister's house. But they got ino another argument. This made Soniya desperate and she then approached her sister's brother-in-law, Vijay, to kill Pritam. Vijay agreed, demanding Rs 1 lakh for the murder. He eventually accepted Rs 50,000 since Soniya did not have the money, NDTV reported.

On the evening of July 5, Pritam urged Soniya again to come home with him, but she refused and told him to stay at her sister's home that night. She then asked Vijay to murder him that night.

Vijay murdered Pritam that night, wrapped his body in a sheet and dumped it near a drain. Soniya found Pritam's mobile phone and kept it with her. His bod was found a few days later, but the case went cold as it could not be identified. Hoping to divert suspicion, Soniya even filed a missing complaint in Alipur, which said her husband was missing since July 5. She then gave Pritam's phone to her lover and asked him to destroy it.

How The Case Was Solved

The case regarding Pritam's disapperance was finally opened months later during a routine probe. Investigators found out that while Pritam had been missing for months, his phone was still active. They then found that no breakthrough was followed in the missing complaint filed by his wife.

Upon tracking Pritam's phone, they found it was still in use and its last known location was Sonipat. Despite Soniya's instructions, Rohit had not destroyed Pritam's phone.

Police then began watching Rohit and discovered he had a criminal past. He was taken into custody and grilled by the cops. Although Rohit initially tried to divert attention he soon confessed, revealing his affairs with Soniya, her plot to murder her husband, and the Rs 50,000 'supari' to her sister's husband to kill Pritam and dispose his body.

Soniya's Confession

The police then took Soniya into custody and questioned her. After initially denying her involvement, she confessed to the crime and accepted that she hired Vijay to murder Pritam. She also revealed that Vijay had sent her photos of Pritam’s body post-disposal, the report said.

Authorities quickly reached out to Haryana Police, who still held DNA samples from the unidentified body in the drain.

Soniya also said that she sold a vehicle belonging to Pritam after his murder and got Rs 2.80 lakh. She gave some money to Rohit and spent some. Under the impression that the evidence was gone, she made plans for a new life—with Rohit, who ironically married another woman in April, despite his ties to Soniya.

Rohit and Soniya have now been arrested. Vijay was earlier arrested in a theft case and is now in jail.