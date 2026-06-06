Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In Delhi This Weekend As City Sees Below-Normal Temperatures

Delhi will continue to experience relatively pleasant weather conditions over the weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall are likely over the weekend, with gusty winds expected in parts of the city.

The forecast comes after several days of rain and storm activity across Delhi-NCR, which have brought temperatures below seasonal norms and provided the much-needed respite from the intense summer heat.

Delhi Records Below-Normal Temperature

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 1.2 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the temperatures typically recorded during early June.

Relative humidity stood at 60 per cent at 8:30 am, reflecting the increased moisture levels that continue to support rainfall activity across the region.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janata Party Protest: Dipke On Way To Jantar Mantar, Demonstration Set For 10 AM

Relief From Heat Continues

The capital and adjoining NCR cities have witnessed repeated spells of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the past week, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperatures.

While humidity levels remain elevated, the weather conditions have largely prevented the onset of heatwave-like conditions and provided much-needed relief to residents.

Some areas of Delhi-NCR may continue to receive light showers through the weekend, with cloud cover helping keep daytime temperatures in check.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Coming Days

The IMD expects pre-monsoon weather activity to continue over the next two days before temperatures gradually begin to rise next week.

However, occasional showers and gusty winds are likely to persist in parts of Delhi-NCR, helping maintain relatively comfortable conditions compared to the extreme heat witnessed earlier in the season.

ALSO READ: Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest; Security Tightened At Airport, Borders

Air Quality Remains Moderate

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category on Saturday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 162 at 9 am.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the moderate category, while readings between 201 and 300 are classified as poor.