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English NewsNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi Meets Lalu Prasad Yadav In Delhi, Enquires About His Health

Sonia Gandhi Meets Lalu Prasad Yadav In Delhi, Enquires About His Health

In his post, the RJD chief said Sonia Gandhi visited his residence to enquire about his health and well-being.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi on Monday (November 2, 2026), and enquired about his health.

Lalu Yadav shared photographs of the meeting on his X account, recalling their association during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. He said the two also revisited memories of the initiatives undertaken by the government during that period.

In his post, the RJD chief said Sonia Gandhi visited his residence to enquire about his health and well-being.

"Respected Madam Sonia Gandhi visited my residence and enquired about my health. During the meeting, we revisited memories of the old days. We recalled how, during the UPA government, we implemented transparent and welfare-oriented schemes for the youth, farmers, soldiers and the common people, and empowered citizens through laws such as MGNREGA, the Right to Education (RTE) and the Right to Information (RTI)," he wrote.

Lalu Yadav also recalled the financial assistance extended to Bihar during the tenure of the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He said the government had provided more than Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the development of Bihar.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalu Prasad Yadav SONIA GANDHI
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