Sonia Gandhi Meets Lalu Prasad Yadav In Delhi, Enquires About His Health

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi on Monday (November 2, 2026), and enquired about his health.

Lalu Yadav shared photographs of the meeting on his X account, recalling their association during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. He said the two also revisited memories of the initiatives undertaken by the government during that period.

In his post, the RJD chief said Sonia Gandhi visited his residence to enquire about his health and well-being.

"Respected Madam Sonia Gandhi visited my residence and enquired about my health. During the meeting, we revisited memories of the old days. We recalled how, during the UPA government, we implemented transparent and welfare-oriented schemes for the youth, farmers, soldiers and the common people, and empowered citizens through laws such as MGNREGA, the Right to Education (RTE) and the Right to Information (RTI)," he wrote.

Lalu Yadav also recalled the financial assistance extended to Bihar during the tenure of the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He said the government had provided more than Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the development of Bihar.