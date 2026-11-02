Meerut BJP Leader's Son Dies By Suicide Over Marital Dispute; Father Suffers Heart Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader's son died by suicide; father suffered heart attack.

Marital dispute, police counselling preceded Prabal's death.

Victim's video blamed wife, in-laws; sought daughter's custody.

Police investigating family allegations; legal action underway.

A BJP leader's son died after consuming a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, while his father suffered a heart attack on learning about his son's death. The deceased has been identified as Prabal Kumar Gupta, whose father Rajiv Gupta is the BJP's Kankarkheda Mandal vice-president.

The incident took place on Sunday, which was also Prabal's first wedding anniversary. He had married Sneha Gupta on November 2, 2025.

According to the information available, differences between the couple began soon after their marriage and gradually escalated into a dispute between the two families. As the dispute escalated, both families were called for counselling at the police lines. Their counselling session was held at the women's police station on Saturday.

BJP Leader's Family Alleges Police Misconduct During Counselling

Prabal's family has alleged that a sub-inspector and a constable behaved rudely with him and his relatives during the counselling session. They accused Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar of threatening the family and putting pressure on Prabal.

The family claimed that Prabal was distressed by the incident and consumed a poisonous substance on Sunday morning.

Before taking the step, Prabal reportedly recorded a video lasting around eight minutes and six seconds. In it, he held his wife Sneha Gupta, father-in-law Rajan Gupta, brother-in-law Sarthak Gupta, aunt Reena Gupta and other relatives responsible for his condition.

He also spoke about the alleged harassment and the circumstances surrounding the marital dispute.

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Prabal Seeks Daughter's Custody For Parents In Video

In the video, Prabal appealed to the Supreme Court and the government to take strict action against his wife's family and sought custody of his daughter, Raghavi Gupta, for his parents.

"My only request to the Supreme Court and the government is this. My wife Sneha Gupta, her father Rajan Gupta, her brother Sarthak Gupta, her aunt Reena Gupta should be given the strictest possible punishment... and custody of my daughter Raghavi Gupta should be given to my parents," he said.

Prabal further alleged that he was repeatedly pressured to live separately from his family. He claimed that he had stayed away from home for six months in an attempt to save the marriage, but the dispute continued.

He further alleged that his wife had misbehaved with his mother and raised her hand on her.

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Father Suffers Heart Attack After Son's Death

Prabal was found unconscious in the Sadar police station area. Local residents took him to Kailashi Hospital in Kankarkheda. As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Subharti Hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday night.

After receiving the news of his son's death, Rajiv Gupta suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised questions over the counselling process and the alleged conduct of the police personnel involved. A police response to the family's allegations is awaited.

Police have taken custody of Prabal's body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further legal action is underway, and police may question his wife and in-laws as part of the investigation.