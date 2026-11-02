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English NewsCitiesWest Bengal Assembly Canteen Employee Found Dead Inside Washroom

West Bengal Assembly Canteen Employee Found Dead Inside Washroom

According to preliminary information, no visible injury marks were found on his body. He was taken to MCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Written By : Surjeet Mitra |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

The body of a canteen employee at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly was found inside a washroom on the Assembly premises on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Chandra Das, 46, who was found motionless in a washroom in the canteen section at around 9.10 am. He had been working as a casual staff member at the Assembly canteen for nearly 15 years.

According to preliminary information, no visible injury marks were found on his body. He was taken to MCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said no foul play had been detected so far and no complaint had been received in connection with the incident. A team from the Detective Department's Homicide wing also proceeded to the spot for an investigation.

Published at : 02 Nov 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly WEst Bengal
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