Delhi Traders Claim Rs 11,000 Crore Loss, Ask ‘Who Will Compensate?’ After Ramlila Maidan Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Transport, hospitality, daily-wage workers also incurred significant losses.

Delhi’s traders have claimed business losses of around Rs 11,000 crore following the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, saying the event disrupted commercial activity across some of the Capital’s busiest markets during the festive shopping season.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said retail and wholesale businesses accounted for the largest share of the estimated losses, at Rs 8,800 crore. Transport and logistics, hospitality and tourism, and daily-wage workers were also affected, reported NDTV Profit.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the estimated loss to Delhi’s businesses on November 1 was approximately Rs 11,000 crore. The association had appealed to Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to postpone the rally until after Diwali.

Rs 8,800 Crore Loss Claimed By Retail And Wholesale Traders

The largest impact was reported across markets near Ramlila Maidan, where CTI said commercial activity came to a standstill.

The trade body identified several major market areas within a five-kilometre radius of the rally venue, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Kashmiri Gate, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Bhagirath Palace, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Daryaganj, Paharganj, Gaffar Market and Palika Bazaar.

According to CTI, these areas have around three lakh shops, of which nearly 2.5 lakh remained completely closed. The association said approximately 80% of business activity was halted, resulting in estimated losses of Rs 8,800 crore for retail and wholesale traders.

The shutdown came at a crucial time for businesses, with traders receiving festive stocks and preparing for increased customer footfall ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.

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Transport And Logistics Losses Pegged At Rs 1,500 Crore

The disruption also affected the movement of goods, with CTI estimating losses of Rs 1,500 crore in the transport and logistics sector.

The association said goods movement was halted within a 10-km radius of Ramlila Maidan. Before the rally, it had warned that traffic restrictions could affect the arrival and dispatch of merchandise across Delhi’s key commercial centres.

CTI had estimated that around 5,000 trucks and tempos enter these markets daily from 56 industrial areas, while another 3,000 vehicles carry goods out to cities in the National Capital Region and other states.

The traders’ body had cautioned that any disruption to these routes could delay festive supplies and make it difficult for businesses to replenish their inventories.

Hotels, Restaurants And Daily-Wage Workers Suffer Losses

CTI estimated losses of Rs 500 crore for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant and tourism sectors. It said bookings were cancelled across more than 2,000 hotels, restaurants, guest houses and dhabas in areas including Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Chandni Chowk and Daryaganj.

The informal sector was also affected, according to the association. CTI said around 20 lakh people, including loaders, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers, street vendors, porters and labourers, lost a day’s wages.

The trade body pegged the resulting wage losses at nearly Rs 200 crore.

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CTI Had Asked Congress To Reschedule Rally

CTI had raised concerns over the November 1 rally ahead of the event, asking Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to reconsider the date or move the gathering to Burari Maidan.

The association had proposed postponing the rally until after November 10-11, allowing traders to complete the main festive business period. It had also suggested Burari Maidan as an alternative venue, citing its reported parking capacity of around 15,000 vehicles.

CTI said the rally was expected to draw around 10 lakh people and involve 15,000-20,000 vehicles, raising concerns about congestion and access to commercial areas.

Goyal said the organisation had written to Rahul Gandhi three times seeking a change in the rally date. CTI maintained that it was not opposing the gathering, but wanted to avoid disruption to businesses during the festive season.

हमने सब लोगों से कहा कि जब आप मार्च और महारैली के लिए यहां आएंगे, चीजें खरीदें, खरीदारी करें। मगर, यहां Connaught Place में आते हुए हमें पता लगा कि BJP ने सारी की सारी दुकानें जबरदस्ती बंद करवा दी। तो traders का नुकसान कौन कर रहा है, कैसे हो रहा है, यह आप जान लीजिए! https://t.co/zeB9kT05xO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP For Shop Closures

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, accused the BJP of forcibly shutting shops in Delhi during the rally.

In a video, Gandhi said he had encouraged rally participants to shop in the Capital to support local businesses. He claimed, however, that shops in Connaught Place had been closed.

“We told everyone that when you come here for the march and the mega rally, do some shopping. But while coming to Connaught Place, we found out that the BJP has forcibly shut down every single shop,” Rahul Gandhi said.