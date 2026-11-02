Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dia Mirza's BMC video urged avoiding firecrackers during Diwali.

BJP leaders criticized Mirza's message, prompting BMC to delete.

Bombay High Court banned year-round firecrackers on public roads.

Dia Mirza, in her Diwali campaign video for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BNC), urged people with folded hands to adhere to the Bombay High Court’s ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths. She also appealed to people to avoid noise pollution during the festival. However, her message drew criticism from some quarters, with Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam and BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya, among others, responding to her campaign. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has since deleted the video.

‘Don’t Need Lessons On How To Celebrate Diwali’

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam said people did not need Dia Mirza to tell them how to celebrate the festival.

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He wrote, “BMC, we don’t need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

@mybmc We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture. — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) November 1, 2026

BJP MLC Tells Actor To Introspect

BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya also reacted to the campaign while speaking to IANS. He urged Dia Mirza to introspect and understand the practices within the community she represents. Shrikant further said that people in India know how to celebrate Diwali and that Hindus have been mindful of the environment for centuries.

“Dia Mirza should look within herself. Just consider the community she comes from... We are not against any community, any religion or any mode of worship. But she should also introspect and look at what goes on within the community she represents. She should speak to them at least once and understand the situation,” he said.

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He further added, “The people of this country know how Diwali should be celebrated; there is no need to tell them. Hindus in India have been concerned about the environment for years, for centuries. This is nothing new for us. Dia Mirza does not need to explain to us where and how firecrackers should be burst.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actress Dia Mirza’s campaign, BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya says, “Dia Mirza should look within herself. Just consider the community she comes from... We are not against any community, any religion or any mode of worship. But she should also introspect and look at what goes on within the community she represents. She should speak to them at least once and understand the situation. The people of this country know how Diwali should be celebrated; there is no need to tell them. Hindus in India have been concerned about the environment for years, for centuries. This is nothing new for us. Dia Mirza does not need to explain to us where and how firecrackers should be burst. She should first speak to the people within her own community and understand what goes on there...” — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

Bombay HC Ban On Firecrackers

The Bombay High Court ruled in October that the complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads will now apply year-round, not just during festive periods.

A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale issued the order while hearing a suo motu PIL and related petitions on noise pollution during celebrations. The judges noted that toxic air hits the elderly and children hardest, especially after Diwali, and said this has to change because times have changed.

The court told the BMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to jointly publish notices in the media and on social platforms, making clear that firecrackers cannot be burnt on streets, lanes or footpaths. The notices should also warn citizens about the harm caused by cracker pollution.

The State government, BMC and MPCB must set up an awareness drive within a week, including school programmes, public announcements and display boards in trains and buses. Authorities were also asked to promote green, low-emission crackers and to stress a limited time window for bursting them.