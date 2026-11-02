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English NewsNewsIndia'Can't Even Fake It Properly': Rijiju Mocks Congress Over 'AI-Generated' Crowd Image Of Ramlila Maidan Rally

'Can't Even Fake It Properly': Rijiju Mocks Congress Over 'AI-Generated' Crowd Image Of Ramlila Maidan Rally

Rijiju's AI image allegation has added to the BJP's attack over the INDIA bloc rally's turnout, with Sambit Patra claiming that thousands of chairs at Ramlila Maidan remained vacant.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Rijiju accused Congress of using AI crowd image.
  • BJP's Patra highlighted empty seats, questioning rally attendance.
  • Rahul Gandhi accused CEC Kumar of facilitating vote fraud.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of using an AI-generated photograph to portray a packed Ramlila Maidan during the INDIA bloc's rally against alleged electoral irregularities in Delhi.

The INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, bringing together several Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

In a post on X, Rijiju took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party should have at least prepared the AI-generated image properly if it wanted to show a large crowd at the venue.

"Even the fake AI photo to show that the Ramlila ground was full was not done properly by the fake narrative team of the Congress Party!" he wrote.

The rally was organised to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The march began at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction before proceeding towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters gathered.

ALSO READ: ‘Haldighati Of Democracy’: INDIA Bloc Leaders Turn Up Heat On BJP At Ramlila Maidan

BJP Questions INDIA Bloc's Crowd Claims At Ramlila Maidan

Rijiju's allegation came amid a broader exchange between the BJP and the Opposition over the turnout at the rally.

BJP MP Sambit Patra had questioned the INDIA bloc's claim that 10 lakh people would attend the gathering, alleging that a significant portion of the venue remained vacant.

Patra claimed that between 5,000 and 7,000 of the 28,000 chairs arranged at the ground were unoccupied between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. He also alleged that around 40 per cent of the venue was empty.

"You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40% of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty at 3:30–4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress’s claim of 10 lakh attendees," Patra said.

ALSO READ: Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC, Sent To Jail

Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar At Rally

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and asserted that action would be taken against him, including his removal from office and imprisonment.

Rahul said the protest represented the voice of the country and was not associated with any particular political party or leader. He accused the CEC of attempting to silence the people's voice and said the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means.

He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their respective positions without the CEC's alleged role.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who accused the Congress of using an AI-generated photograph for the rally?

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress. He stated the AI photo was used to falsely portray a packed Ramlila Maidan during the INDIA bloc's rally.

What was the primary reason for the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan?

The INDIA bloc organized the rally to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Several Opposition leaders attended the event.

How did the BJP counter the INDIA bloc's claims about crowd attendance?

BJP MP Sambit Patra claimed a significant portion of Ramlila Maidan remained vacant. He alleged that thousands of chairs were unoccupied, contrary to claims of 10 lakh attendees.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramlila Maidan BJP Congress Kiren RIjiju : Rahul Gandhi Delhi Protest India Bloc Rally
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