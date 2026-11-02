Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Rijiju accused Congress of using AI crowd image.

BJP's Patra highlighted empty seats, questioning rally attendance.

Rahul Gandhi accused CEC Kumar of facilitating vote fraud.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of using an AI-generated photograph to portray a packed Ramlila Maidan during the INDIA bloc's rally against alleged electoral irregularities in Delhi.

The INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, bringing together several Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

In a post on X, Rijiju took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party should have at least prepared the AI-generated image properly if it wanted to show a large crowd at the venue.

"Even the fake AI photo to show that the Ramlila ground was full was not done properly by the fake narrative team of the Congress Party!" he wrote.

रामलीला मैदान में भारी भीड़ दिखाने के लिए, कांग्रेस पार्टी को कम से कम AI से बनी तस्वीर तो ठीक से तैयार करनी चाहिए थी। Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party! https://t.co/uBAf9NIPau — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 1, 2026

The rally was organised to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The march began at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction before proceeding towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters gathered.

ALSO READ: ‘Haldighati Of Democracy’: INDIA Bloc Leaders Turn Up Heat On BJP At Ramlila Maidan

BJP Questions INDIA Bloc's Crowd Claims At Ramlila Maidan

Rijiju's allegation came amid a broader exchange between the BJP and the Opposition over the turnout at the rally.

BJP MP Sambit Patra had questioned the INDIA bloc's claim that 10 lakh people would attend the gathering, alleging that a significant portion of the venue remained vacant.

Patra claimed that between 5,000 and 7,000 of the 28,000 chairs arranged at the ground were unoccupied between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. He also alleged that around 40 per cent of the venue was empty.

"You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40% of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty at 3:30–4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress’s claim of 10 lakh attendees," Patra said.

ALSO READ: Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC, Sent To Jail

Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar At Rally

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and asserted that action would be taken against him, including his removal from office and imprisonment.

Rahul said the protest represented the voice of the country and was not associated with any particular political party or leader. He accused the CEC of attempting to silence the people's voice and said the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means.

He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their respective positions without the CEC's alleged role.