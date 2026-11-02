BJP Claims Rift Between Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka, Says She Was Denied Chance To Speak At Rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged differences between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that the siblings are now operating in separate camps within the party.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of not allowing his sister to address the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. It further claimed that Rahul fears he could be sidelined within the Congress if Priyanka is given a greater role. In a video message posted on Instagram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Priyanka Gandhi had also become a victim of 'vote theft' within the Gandhi family. He claimed that she appeared unhappy during both the 'mock Parliament' event and the Ramlila Maidan rally.

'Priyanka Not Given An Opportunity To Speak'

Patra said the Congress had organised a mock Parliament under Rahul Gandhi's leadership on Saturday, but Priyanka was not given an opportunity to speak.

"Yesterday, the Congress party organised a mock Parliament under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. I noticed one thing during the event: Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party did not give Priyanka Vadra an opportunity to speak," he said.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that several people, apart from MPs, were allowed to address the gathering, but Priyanka was not among them.

Referring to Sunday's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Patra said leaders and participants had spoken on various issues, but Priyanka again appeared dissatisfied as she was allegedly not given a chance to address the gathering.

INDIA Bloc Holds Mock Impeachment Against CEC

The INDIA bloc on Saturday held a symbolic public impeachment event against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition alliance alleged that the Election Commission was functioning at the behest of the Narendra Modi-led central government, putting citizens' right to vote at risk.

The bloc also organised a large rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday to protest alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.