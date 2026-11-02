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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP Claims Rift Between Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka, Says She Was Denied Chance To Speak At Rally

BJP Claims Rift Between Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka, Says She Was Denied Chance To Speak At Rally

In a video message posted on Instagram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Priyanka Gandhi had also become a victim of 'vote theft' within the Gandhi family.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged differences between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that the siblings are now operating in separate camps within the party.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of not allowing his sister to address the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. It further claimed that Rahul fears he could be sidelined within the Congress if Priyanka is given a greater role. In a video message posted on Instagram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Priyanka Gandhi had also become a victim of 'vote theft' within the Gandhi family. He claimed that she appeared unhappy during both the 'mock Parliament' event and the Ramlila Maidan rally.

'Priyanka Not Given An Opportunity To Speak'

Patra said the Congress had organised a mock Parliament under Rahul Gandhi's leadership on Saturday, but Priyanka was not given an opportunity to speak.

"Yesterday, the Congress party organised a mock Parliament under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. I noticed one thing during the event: Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party did not give Priyanka Vadra an opportunity to speak," he said.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that several people, apart from MPs, were allowed to address the gathering, but Priyanka was not among them.

Referring to Sunday's rally at Ramlila Maidan, Patra said leaders and participants had spoken on various issues, but Priyanka again appeared dissatisfied as she was allegedly not given a chance to address the gathering.

INDIA Bloc Holds Mock Impeachment Against CEC

The INDIA bloc on Saturday held a symbolic public impeachment event against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition alliance alleged that the Election Commission was functioning at the behest of the Narendra Modi-led central government, putting citizens' right to vote at risk.

The bloc also organised a large rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday to protest alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra INDIA BLOC : Rahul Gandhi
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