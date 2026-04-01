Delhi Weather Update: Rain Brings Daytime Relief, IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies Till April 6

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Residents in Delhi experienced a noticeable dip in daytime temperatures on Tuesday, March 31, as rain swept across several parts of the national capital, offering brief relief from the heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the spell of unsettled weather is set to continue through the week, with cloudy skies expected to persist until Monday, April 6.

Temperatures to Rise Despite Rain Activity

Even as rain and cloud cover dominate the forecast, temperatures are expected to gradually climb over the next three days by around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said Delhi could witness very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph on Tuesday evening and night. Similar conditions are likely to return around April 3 and 4.

Mild Nights, Warm Days Across the Capital

Over the past 24 hours, the city recorded a slight drop in maximum temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged.

Night-time temperatures hovered between 18°C and 20°C, indicating relatively mild conditions. During the day, temperatures ranged between 33°C and 34°C, reflecting warm but not extreme weather across the capital.

Overall, while no severe weather is expected, a mix of intermittent rainfall, brief cooling and a gradual rise in temperatures is likely to keep conditions variable in the coming days.

Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Northern India

Weather activity is not limited to Delhi, with large parts of north and northwest India set to witness unstable conditions in the days ahead.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan on March 31. Similar conditions are expected to extend into eastern Rajasthan on March 31 and April 1.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to intensify weather activity later this week. Between April 3 and April 6, widespread rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms and strong winds, may impact Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, as well as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

During the same period, scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 60 kmph is expected across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Eastern, Northeastern Regions Also to See Active Weather

Eastern and northeastern parts of the country are also likely to witness increased weather activity.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms between March 31 and April 2. Similar conditions are forecast for Jharkhand on March 31, April 1 and April 4, Bihar on March 31 and April 6, and Odisha between March 31 and April 4.