‘SP, Congress Stalled Women’s Reservation’: PM Modi Vows To Push Bill Forward

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi seeks public support for women's reservation implementation.

Prime Minister highlights development projects and rail initiatives.

New Amrit Bharat Express trains boost connectivity for travelers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought public backing for implementing women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, framing it as a national priority. Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, he said he had come to seek the blessings of “sisters and daughters” for what he described as a major goal for the country’s welfare. His remarks come after efforts to pass the measure in Parliament recently fell short amid opposition resistance, even as the government reiterated its commitment to the proposal.

Women’s Reservation Push In Focus

Speaking in his parliamentary constituency, Modi emphasised that ensuring reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures remains a key objective. He said attempts to move forward on the proposal had not succeeded in Parliament, attributing the setback to opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

Reassuring supporters, he pledged to continue pursuing the measure, stating that no effort would be spared to secure women’s reservation rights. The proposal has been a long-standing political issue, with successive governments debating its scope and implementation.

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Development Projects & Rail Boost

The Prime Minister also highlighted a series of development initiatives in Varanasi, describing the occasion as a celebration of “Nari Shakti Vandan” and growth. Projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated and launched, covering infrastructure and connectivity improvements across the region.

Among the key announcements was the flagging off of two Amrit Bharat Express trains: the Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) routes. These services are expected to strengthen connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, while also improving access to major religious destinations.

The Ayodhya-Mumbai route, in particular, is set to enhance travel to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, as well as to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, linking key pilgrimage centres with major urban hubs.

Connectivity And Cultural Linkages

Modi said the new rail services and infrastructure projects would deepen cultural and economic ties between regions, offering faster and more modern travel options. He added that improved connectivity between Varanasi and Ayodhya would further boost tourism and religious travel, reinforcing the significance of both cities in India’s cultural landscape.

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