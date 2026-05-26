Debashish Samantaray Joins BJP Day After Resigning From BJD, Rajya Sabha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Debashish Samantaray resigned from Rajya Sabha and BJD.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Samantaray cited feeling

The move is politically significant in Odisha realignment.

Former Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, day after resigning from both the Upper House of Parliament and the regional party led by Naveen Patnaik.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan accepted Samantaray’s resignation from the Upper House on Monday, officially vacating the Odisha seat.

Samantaray personally met the Rajya Sabha Chairman in Parliament and submitted his resignation letter.

According to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, his resignation also ended his membership in the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs and the Committee on Public Undertakings.

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‘Systematically Belittled’ In BJD: Samantaray

A long-time associate of Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray said he had decided to leave the BJD after feeling “systematically belittled” within the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to Patnaik, the former MP expressed dissatisfaction over his treatment in the organisation.

Soon after quitting the BJD, Samantaray formally joined the BJP amid growing political realignments in Odisha.

Sources said Mohan Charan Majhi and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal were present in New Delhi during the developments surrounding his induction into the saffron party.

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Political Significance In Odisha

Samantaray’s move is being viewed as politically significant, given his long association with the BJD leadership and his organisational role within the party over the years.

The resignation further reduces the BJD’s strength in the Rajya Sabha and comes at a time when the BJP has been expanding its political footprint in Odisha following its electoral gains in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also issued separate notifications regarding parliamentary committee appointments.

According to the notification, Arvind Sawant has been nominated to the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Another notification stated that Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman has been nominated as a member of the House Committee and appointed its chairman with effect from May 25.