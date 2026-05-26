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HomeNewsWorldTrump Ups Pressure On Iran Amid Nuclear Talks: ‘Hand Over Enriched Uranium Or Destroy It’

Trump Ups Pressure On Iran Amid Nuclear Talks: ‘Hand Over Enriched Uranium Or Destroy It’

US President Donald Trump has demanded Iran surrender or destroy its enriched uranium stockpile as indirect nuclear talks continue in Qatar.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 May 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump demands Iran's enriched uranium be transferred or destroyed.
  • He insists on international supervision for uranium handling.
  • Reports suggest Iran may reduce enriched uranium stockpile.
  • Qatar mediates indirect US-Iran talks amid disagreements.

US President Donald Trump has renewed pressure on Iran over its nuclear programme, insisting that Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile must either be transferred to the United States or destroyed under international supervision as diplomatic negotiations continue behind closed doors.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump described the uranium stockpile as “Nuclear Dust” and said it should be “immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or at another acceptable location.”

He further stressed that the process should take place under international monitoring, suggesting that the Atomic Energy Commission or another recognised authority oversee the destruction or transfer of the material.

Trump Pushes Hardline Position On Iran Deal

Trump’s remarks come at a critical moment in indirect discussions between Washington and Tehran, with regional mediators attempting to bridge differences between both sides. The former president reiterated that the United States would not settle for a weak arrangement with Iran.

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, underscoring his administration’s uncompromising approach toward Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

 

ALSO READ: US Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes In Iran, Hits Missile Launch Sites, Mine-Laying Boats

Reports Suggest Progress In Talks

According to recent reporting by The New York Times, Iran has tentatively shown willingness to relinquish portions of its highly enriched uranium stockpile as part of a broader US-backed framework aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East.

The development is being viewed as a potentially significant breakthrough after months of slow-moving negotiations. However, major disagreements reportedly remain unresolved, particularly concerning sanctions relief and the language surrounding nuclear commitments.

CNN had earlier reported that disputes over the structure of the agreement and conflicting expectations from both sides had delayed progress toward a comprehensive deal.

ALSO READ: ‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran

Qatar Emerges As Key Diplomatic Mediator

A senior US official described the participation of top Iranian negotiators in discussions held in Qatar on Monday as a positive sign, highlighting Doha’s increasing importance as a diplomatic intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, acknowledged that progress had been achieved on several fronts but cautioned against expectations of an immediate breakthrough.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated, “It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation.”

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Donald Trump's stance on Iran's enriched uranium stockpile?

Donald Trump insists that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile must be transferred to the US or destroyed under international supervision.

What does Donald Trump call Iran's uranium stockpile?

Donald Trump refers to Iran's uranium stockpile as 'Nuclear Dust'.

What is the current status of negotiations between Washington and Tehran?

Diplomatic negotiations are continuing behind closed doors, with regional mediators attempting to bridge differences between both sides.

Is Iran willing to give up any of its enriched uranium stockpile?

Reports suggest Iran has tentatively shown willingness to relinquish portions of its highly enriched uranium stockpile as part of a broader US-backed framework.

Which country is acting as a key diplomatic mediator in the talks?

Qatar is emerging as a key diplomatic mediator between Washington and Tehran, with top negotiators holding discussions in Doha.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nuclear Deal Donald Trump Iran Donald Trump. Enriched Uranium US Iran War
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