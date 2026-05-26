Trump Ups Pressure On Iran Amid Nuclear Talks: ‘Hand Over Enriched Uranium Or Destroy It’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump demands Iran's enriched uranium be transferred or destroyed.

He insists on international supervision for uranium handling.

Reports suggest Iran may reduce enriched uranium stockpile.

Qatar mediates indirect US-Iran talks amid disagreements.

US President Donald Trump has renewed pressure on Iran over its nuclear programme, insisting that Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile must either be transferred to the United States or destroyed under international supervision as diplomatic negotiations continue behind closed doors.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump described the uranium stockpile as “Nuclear Dust” and said it should be “immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or at another acceptable location.”

He further stressed that the process should take place under international monitoring, suggesting that the Atomic Energy Commission or another recognised authority oversee the destruction or transfer of the material.

Trump Pushes Hardline Position On Iran Deal

Trump’s remarks come at a critical moment in indirect discussions between Washington and Tehran, with regional mediators attempting to bridge differences between both sides. The former president reiterated that the United States would not settle for a weak arrangement with Iran.

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, underscoring his administration’s uncompromising approach toward Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, "The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in… pic.twitter.com/NdSw192eTd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2026

ALSO READ: US Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes In Iran, Hits Missile Launch Sites, Mine-Laying Boats

Reports Suggest Progress In Talks

According to recent reporting by The New York Times, Iran has tentatively shown willingness to relinquish portions of its highly enriched uranium stockpile as part of a broader US-backed framework aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East.

The development is being viewed as a potentially significant breakthrough after months of slow-moving negotiations. However, major disagreements reportedly remain unresolved, particularly concerning sanctions relief and the language surrounding nuclear commitments.

CNN had earlier reported that disputes over the structure of the agreement and conflicting expectations from both sides had delayed progress toward a comprehensive deal.

ALSO READ: ‘Either Great & Meaningful Deal Or No Deal’: Trump Says US Won’t Compromise On Iran

Qatar Emerges As Key Diplomatic Mediator

A senior US official described the participation of top Iranian negotiators in discussions held in Qatar on Monday as a positive sign, highlighting Doha’s increasing importance as a diplomatic intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, acknowledged that progress had been achieved on several fronts but cautioned against expectations of an immediate breakthrough.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated, “It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation.”