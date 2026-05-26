Goat Hangs From Third Floor After Getting Trapped, Shocking Video Surfaces

A shocking incident was reported from the Mumbra area of Thane, where a goat was seen hanging dangerously from the third floor of a residential building. The incident took place in the Kausa locality of Mumbra, triggering panic in the area as a large number of residents gathered at the spot.

According to reports, the goat somehow got trapped between the building’s balcony and an iron grill. After losing balance, the animal ended up dangling from the third floor.

Eyewitnesses said the goat struggled for quite some time to stay alive. Local residents immediately alerted nearby youths after noticing the situation.

Rescue Operation Launched

Soon after, a group of young men from Mumbra launched a rescue operation without wasting any time. Using ropes and support from the balcony area, they carefully pulled the goat back to safety. A huge crowd gathered below during the rescue, while several people recorded videos of the entire incident on their mobile phones.

Locals said that even a slight delay could have caused the goat to fall to the ground, potentially leading to its death. Thanks to the quick response and presence of mind shown by the youths, a major mishap was avoided.

Following the incident, videos of the dramatic rescue have been rapidly going viral on social media.

BJP Leaders Demand Ban On Goat Sacrifice

The BJP in Mumbai has launched a campaign seeking restrictions on goat sacrifice in residential areas. Seven BJP MLAs from Mumbai, along with the city’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and more than a dozen senior party leaders, have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner demanding action on the issue.

BJP MLAs including Parag Shah, Manisha Chaudhary, Atul Bhatkhalkar, and Mihir Kotecha, along with senior leaders and former MPs Kirit Somaiya and Manoj Kotak, urged the civic body to prohibit goat sacrifice inside residential complexes, housing societies, and chawls.

In their letter, the leaders demanded that no housing society in Mumbai should be allowed to permit animal sacrifice within residential premises. They argued that carrying out such activities inside societies causes discomfort and inconvenience to people belonging to other religions.