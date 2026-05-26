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HomeCitiesBihar CM Samrat Choudhary Gets Nitish Kumar's Bungalow In Delhi

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Gets Nitish Kumar's Bungalow In Delhi

Following Samrat Choudhary's appointment as Chief Minister, this will serve as his official residence during visits to the national capital.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary gets official Delhi bungalow.
  • Type-8 residence on Kamaraj Lane is now his.
  • Former CM Nitish Kumar previously occupied this bungalow.
  • New accommodation eases central government coordination efforts.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been allotted an official government bungalow in Delhi by the Central government. He has been assigned Bungalow No. 6 on Kamaraj Lane in Lutyens’ Delhi, a prestigious Type-8 category residence generally reserved for senior ministers, top constitutional authorities, and high-ranking officials.

Following his appointment as Chief Minister, this will serve as his official residence during visits to the national capital. The bungalow will also be used for conducting official meetings and administrative work while he is in Delhi.

The residence was previously allotted to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP, Nitish Kumar was shifted to another government residence located at 9, Sunehri Bagh Road in Delhi.

Samrat Choudhary To Stay In VVIP Zone

According to official allotment details, the bungalow on Kamaraj Lane falls under the Type-8 government accommodation category and is located in a high-security VVIP zone.

Officials said the residence will primarily be used for official engagements, including meetings with Union ministries and administrative discussions related to Bihar.

Better Coordination With Centre Expected

The new allotment is expected to make Samrat Choudhary’s Delhi visits more convenient, as he will no longer have to depend on temporary accommodations or state guest houses.

Officials believe the arrangement will also help improve coordination with various Central government departments.

At present, Samrat Choudhary resides at ‘Lok Sevak Awas’ in Patna, formerly known as 1 Anne Marg, which is the official residence of the Bihar Chief Minister.

Earlier Allotted To Nitish Kumar

It is worth noting that Bungalow No. 6 on Kamaraj Lane was earlier allotted to Nitish Kumar. After stepping down as Chief Minister and becoming a Rajya Sabha member, he was shifted to another government residence on Sunehri Bagh Road in Delhi.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which official government bungalow has been allotted to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Delhi?

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been allotted Bungalow No. 6 on Kamaraj Lane in Lutyens' Delhi. This is a Type-8 category residence.

What is the purpose of Samrat Choudhary's official bungalow in Delhi?

The bungalow will serve as his official residence during visits to Delhi, and will be used for conducting official meetings and administrative work.

Who was previously allotted Bungalow No. 6 on Kamaraj Lane?

Bungalow No. 6 on Kamaraj Lane was previously allotted to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was later shifted to another residence after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP.

What type of accommodation is Bungalow No. 6 on Kamaraj Lane?

Bungalow No. 6 on Kamaraj Lane is a Type-8 government accommodation, located in a high-security VVIP zone. This category is generally reserved for senior officials.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Samrat Choudhary Samrat Choudhary Delhi Residence
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