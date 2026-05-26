Ranveer Singh Makes First Public Appearance After FWICE Ban Over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh appeared at Mumbai Airport post FWICE ban.

FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

The ban follows Singh's exit from 'Don 3' before filming.

Singh's spokesperson stated his respect for the film fraternity.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, made his first public appearance after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his exit from Don 3. The actor was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport hours after the film workers’ body announced the ban on Monday.

Ranveer Singh Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Ranveer was seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a black Nehru jacket. He completed his look with a black face mask and sunglasses. The now-viral videos from the airport show the 40-year-old actor stepping out of his vehicle and heading straight inside the airport in the presence of tight security.

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Despite paparazzi calling out “Baba”, Ranveer chose not to interact and walked straight inside the terminal.

#ranveersingh spotted after being banned by FWICE From film industry



He is banned as he stepped out of #don3 and producers said they suffered losses pic.twitter.com/Bg07sgLN7j — Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509) May 26, 2026

FWICE Bans Ranveer Singh

FWICE announced the non-cooperation directive during a press conference on Monday, stating that its members would not work with Ranveer Singh until the matter is resolved. The body also backed the producers’ demand seeking reimbursement of alleged pre-production losses worth Rs 45 crore after the complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar stated the actor exited Don 3 shortly before shooting was set to begin.

Addressing the media, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit said, “The complaint alleged that, at the very last moment, just three weeks before our unit was scheduled to depart for a shoot, he withdrew from our film project. As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it.”

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He added that the federation sent Ranveer Singh three notices over a period of time, along with reminders, inviting him to respond and engage in discussion.

“We issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision taken by our Federation,” Pandit said.

He further claimed that shortly after the federation announced the press conference, they received an email from Ranveer Singh.

“The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly,” Pandit said.

He added that the federation had formally decided to issue a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

“Consequently, sitting together today, our Association has taken the decision to issue a ‘Non-Cooperation’ directive against Ranveer Singh. This implies that none of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects,” he said.

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Pandit also urged producers across the industry to stand with the federation. “We have requested all producers to take a stand, to join us in solidarity, to speak out against this conduct, and to take a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root,” he added.

Ranveer Singh’s Statement

Following the announcement, Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson released a statement. The statement said the actor has the highest regard for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise, and that he has consciously chosen to maintain silence instead of commenting publicly on the matter.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further noted that Ranveer has no intention of responding to public speculation. “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

It concluded by saying the actor continues to hold respect and goodwill for everyone involved with the film.

“He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”