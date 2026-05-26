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HomeCitiesWhy Is Delhi Burning Like A Furnace? New Report Reveals Real Reason Behind Heat Stress

Why Is Delhi Burning Like A Furnace? New Report Reveals Real Reason Behind Heat Stress

Based on satellite image analysis, the report also noted a decline in Delhi’s green cover and water bodies compared to previous years.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi faces severe heatwave, with 75% of city under stress.
  • Densely populated and industrial zones suffer most from heat.
  • Green cover and water bodies have declined, increasing stress.
  • Lutyens' Delhi and Cantonment areas remain relatively cooler.

Delhi is currently reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with scorching sunlight and hot winds making life difficult for residents. A new report based on land surface temperature data has claimed that nearly 75 per cent of the national capital is under severe heat stress. Only a few areas such as Lutyens’ Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, and Civil Lines remain comparatively cooler.

As per a recent report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), densely populated residential zones, unplanned colonies, and industrial areas in Delhi are the most vulnerable to extreme heat. These localities reportedly have very little greenery and almost no water bodies.

Areas Worst Affected By Heat Stress

The report states that concrete buildings and roads in these areas absorb heat throughout the day, turning entire neighbourhoods into furnace-like zones. As a result, temperatures remain significantly higher in such localities.

Several municipal wards where more than 90 per cent of the area falls under heat stress have also been identified in the report. These include Budh Vihar, Kirari, Suleman Nagar, Prem Nagar, Said-ul-Ajaib, Karawal Nagar West, Mahavir Enclave, Nilothi, Shiv Vihar, Pratap Vihar, and Mustafabad, among others.

According to the report, which was prepared using land surface temperature data, nearly 98 per cent of Delhi has recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius at some point. It further stated that around 75.78 per cent of the city has been continuously experiencing heat stress over the past six years, with temperatures repeatedly crossing the 45-degree mark.

Based on satellite image analysis, the report also noted a decline in Delhi’s green cover and water bodies compared to previous years.

Which Areas Are Relatively Cooler?

Areas with better greenery and planned infrastructure, including Lutyens’ Delhi, the Cantonment zone, and Civil Lines, were found to experience lower heat stress. Experts say dense tree cover and planned urban development help keep temperatures relatively lower in these parts of the city.

Localities such as Model Town, Rohini, Vasant Vihar, Hauz Khas, and Mayur Vihar were also found to have comparatively lower levels of heat stress.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Delhi is experiencing severe heat stress?

Nearly 75 percent of Delhi is under severe heat stress, with continuously high temperatures recorded over the past six years.

Which types of areas in Delhi are most vulnerable to extreme heat?

Densely populated residential zones, unplanned colonies, and industrial areas are most vulnerable due to little greenery and few water bodies.

What are some of the areas in Delhi that are comparatively cooler?

Areas with better greenery and planned infrastructure like Lutyens' Delhi, Cantonment, and Civil Lines remain relatively cooler.

What causes certain neighborhoods in Delhi to become like furnace zones?

Concrete buildings and roads in densely populated and unplanned areas absorb heat throughout the day, making them extremely hot.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Heatwave DELHI NEWS Delhi Heat Stress
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