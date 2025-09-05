Heavy rain over the past few days has thrown life out of gear in the Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall on Friday, September 5, which could compound matters for residents, especially commuters.

The temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 33°C and 23°C on Friday. The IMD weather forecast for Delhi reads: "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain."

Another round of thunderstorms is likely on September 6, followed by generally cloudy skies on September 7 and 8. Schools will remain shut in Delhi-NCR on September 5 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

#WATCH | Delhi | Severe waterlogging witnessed as the water from the overflowing Yamuna river enters parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Monastery Market)

Yamuna Floods Low-Lying Areas

Meanwhile, the Yamuna in Delhi continues to flow above the danger mark, forcing precautionary evacuations from low-lying neighbourhoods. This is the fifth time since 1963 that the river has breached the 207-metre mark.

The warning level for the river is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark stands at 205.33 metres. Once the water touches 206 metres, full-scale evacuation measures begin.

#WATCH | Flood water seepage from the Yamuna river leads to waterlogging near Delhi Secretariat. The excess water is being pumped to clear the road. pic.twitter.com/RO2u07FQ7b — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Across the city, families and shopkeepers scrambled to protect what they could. In Yamuna Bazar, residents were seen wading through waist-deep water as they shifted to higher areas. At Monastery Market in Civil Lines, shopkeepers rushed to move their goods before the water reached their shops.

Low-lying areas, such as Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Ring Road, and Yamuna Bazaar, are flooded. Cremations at the Nigambodh Ghat and the Geeta Colony Ground have been stopped as the Yamuna waters entered the facility.

DCP Traffic Central Range Nishant Gupta said on Thursday, "Due to the rising level of the Yamuna river, water has accumulated in Vasudev Ghat and Monastery Market on the Outer Ring Road. Apart from this, due to the rain that happened in the past, there is waterlogging on Boulevard Road in front of the ISBT Kashmiri Gate Metro Station. There is waterlogging under the bridge of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and from Paleshwar Temple to Yamuna Road, due to which the traffic was impacted yesterday..."

"Even now, two lanes are submerged in water. We have made a plan for traffic diversion. Right now, we have not given traffic diversions anywhere. The traffic that is coming from Bhiwadi to Chandgiram Akhara and is coming to Outer Ring Road is moving slowly," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP Traffic Central Range Nishant Gupta says, "Due to the rising level of the Yamuna river, water has accumulated in Vasudev Ghat and Monastery Market on the Outer Ring Road. Apart from this, due to the rain that happened in the past, there is waterlogging on… pic.twitter.com/P014AYG6tJ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

"If the level of the Yamuna increases or there is more rain, then we will divert the traffic from Wazirabad to Signature Bridge... We had closed the Old Wazirabad Bridge because it was flooded and its traffic had been diverted towards Signature Bridge," Gupta added.

The Yamuna floodwaters, however, showed signs of receding as the level of the water went down to 207.42 metres by 7 PM on Thursday.