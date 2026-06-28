Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Intelligence agencies issued terror alert for Delhi, Uttarakhand.

Email warned of attacks on religious, government establishments.

Alert follows Nihang-authorities standoff in Uttarakhand over arrests.

Security heightened; police investigate email authenticity, origin.

Delhi and Uttarakhand have been placed on high alert by security agencies following a suspected Khalistani terror threat, with security intensified at religious sites, government establishments, railway stations and police installations, sources said.

According to sources, the alert was issued after authorities received an email warning of possible attacks in the coming days. The message allegedly named several temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand, along with government offices, railway stations and police establishments, as potential targets. It also reportedly mentioned certain political leaders, prompting security agencies to heighten surveillance.

Threat Comes Amid Uttarakhand Tensions

The alert comes against the backdrop of recent tensions involving Nihang Sikhs in Uttarakhand.

The developments follow a three-day standoff at the Nagrasu gurdwara in Rudraprayag district, where a group of Nihangs demanded the release of four members arrested over a clash with local residents in Karnaprayag market on June 16. The standoff ended on June 23 after a Sikh delegation intervened.

On the night of June 25, another group of Nihang Sikhs entered Uttarakhand through the Kulhal border in Dehradun district, bordering Himachal Pradesh, seeking the release of the arrested men. Officials later persuaded the group to return to Paonta Sahib without further incident.

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Security Tightened at Sensitive Locations

Following the alert, Delhi Police, Uttarakhand Police and central intelligence agencies have stepped up security and begun reviewing arrangements at sensitive and high-footfall locations.

Officials said deployment has been increased at major temples, transport hubs and government buildings. Local police units have also been directed to remain on high alert and intensify patrolling as a precautionary measure.

Email Under Investigation

Delhi Police have launched an investigation to verify the authenticity of the email and identify its source. Cyber experts are examining the digital trail to determine whether the threat is genuine or a hoax.

Officials said no specific intelligence has emerged regarding the timing or exact location of any possible attack. However, security agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance and have not ruled out any possibility as the investigation continues.