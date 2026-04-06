DU Colleges Get Bomb Threat: Ramjas College, Miranda House Evacuated; Search Underway

Delhi University’s Ramjas College and Miranda House on Monday received bomb threat emails, following evacuations at both institutions, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi Police.

Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed to the campuses, and a thorough search operation is currently underway, officials said.

Chandigarh Schools Get Bomb Threat

Several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering a security response and thorough checks by authorities, officials said.

Police teams rushed to the affected institutions soon after the alerts were received and began search operations across the premises.

Searches Underway At Schools

Officials said personnel were deployed at the school campuses and checks were carried out to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"After we received the information, we reached the school premises. A thorough check is underway, but so far nothing suspicious has been found. We have urged the parents that there is no need to panic," a police official present at one of the schools said.

Series Of Hoax Threats In Recent Weeks

The latest incident comes amid a spate of similar threats reported in recent weeks across Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

Earlier, several schools as well as the High Court had received bomb threats, which were later found to be hoaxes, officials said.

Authorities have not found any suspicious objects so far, and investigations are ongoing.