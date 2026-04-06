DU Colleges Get Bomb Threat: Ramjas College, Miranda House Evacuated; Search Underway

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HomeCitiesDelhi University's Ramjas College, Miranda House Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Search Underway

Delhi University's Ramjas College, Miranda House Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Search Underway

DU Bomb Threat: Two Delhi University colleges received bomb threat on Monday morning. Both Ramjas College and Miranda House were evacuated after the threats.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

Delhi University’s Ramjas College and Miranda House on Monday received bomb threat emails, following evacuations at both institutions, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi Police.

Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed to the campuses, and a thorough search operation is currently underway, officials said.

Chandigarh Schools Get Bomb Threat

Several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering a security response and thorough checks by authorities, officials said.

Police teams rushed to the affected institutions soon after the alerts were received and began search operations across the premises.

Searches Underway At Schools

Officials said personnel were deployed at the school campuses and checks were carried out to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"After we received the information, we reached the school premises. A thorough check is underway, but so far nothing suspicious has been found. We have urged the parents that there is no need to panic," a police official present at one of the schools said.

Series Of Hoax Threats In Recent Weeks

The latest incident comes amid a spate of similar threats reported in recent weeks across Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

Earlier, several schools as well as the High Court had received bomb threats, which were later found to be hoaxes, officials said.

Authorities have not found any suspicious objects so far, and investigations are ongoing.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
DU Delhi University Breaking News ABP Live Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
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