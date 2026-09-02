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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Janmashtami, Avoid These Routes On Sept 4 

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Janmashtami, Avoid These Routes On Sept 4 

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid unnecessary travel towards the affected area to minimise inconvenience.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 01:30 PM (IST)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on September 4, warning motorists of heavy footfall and possible traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

As part of the traffic arrangements for the celebrations, one carriageway of Raja Dhir Sain Marg will remain closed from 6 am on September 2 until the conclusion of the programme on September 5.

Motorists Advised To Plan Journeys

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid unnecessary travel towards the affected area to minimise inconvenience.

Commuters have also been asked to use alternate routes and follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed in the area.

The traffic police has urged motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel managing traffic on the ground.

Motorists have also been advised to follow diversion signs and instructions to avoid congestion during the celebrations.

The Delhi Traffic Police said commuters can connect with it through its official channels for real-time updates and assistance.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Delhi Traffic Police Janmashtami Delhi Traffic Advisory
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