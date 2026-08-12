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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Independence Day, Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Independence Day, Check Routes To Avoid

Commuters have also been advised to avoid India Gate C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg and certain stretches of the Ring Road.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 01:52 PM (IST)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day, outlining restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and the main celebrations on August 15. Several key roads around the Red Fort and adjoining areas will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on both days. Only authorised vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed on these routes.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and ISBT.

Commuters have also been advised to avoid India Gate C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg and certain stretches of the Ring Road.

These Routes Will Remain Closed Till 11 am

For the August 13 rehearsal, movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge will remain prohibited from midnight on August 12 until 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses will also not operate between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period.

The same arrangements will be in place for August 15, from midnight on August 14 until 11 am on August 15. Several DTC and cluster bus routes will be diverted.

Buses heading towards the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Old Delhi Railway Station will be stopped and diverted at various points before reaching these areas. Regular bus services will resume after 11 am.

Alternative Routes For North-South Travel

People travelling from south Delhi towards north Delhi can use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

Commuters can also use routes through Connaught Place, Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg, Ajmeri Gate and Naya Bazar.

Vehicles travelling between east and west Delhi can use NH-24/NH-9, Nizamuddin Khata, Barapulla Road and the Ring Road. Vehicles arriving via the DND can also proceed towards Barapulla Road.

Alternative routes have also been designated for passengers travelling to Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations, Kashmere Gate ISBT, LNJP Hospital and Kasturba Hospital.

Commuters have been advised to check their routes before leaving home and plan their journeys in advance.

Items Restricted At The Venue

As part of the security arrangements, people have been advised against carrying cameras, binoculars, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, lighters, tiffin boxes and water bottles towards the event venue.

People have also been urged to immediately inform the police if they notice any suspicious person or object. The flying of drones, quadcopters, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, hot-air balloons and similar aerial devices will remain prohibited in Delhi from August 2 to August 16, 2026.

The traffic police has urged people to check the traffic arrangements before stepping out on August 13 and 15 and, wherever possible, use alternative routes.

Published at : 12 Aug 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Delhi Traffic Police DELHI NEWS
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