Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, announcing traffic restrictions and diversions that will be implemented in parts of central Delhi on January 30 in connection with an official function at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyr’s Day.

The event will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal at Rajghat and is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, prompting heightened security arrangements and traffic regulation in central Delhi. In view of this, elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been planned, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday.

Diversions At Key Junctions

As per the advisory, traffic diversions may be enforced on an “as per need” basis at several major junctions depending on the movement of dignitaries and the prevailing security situation.

The locations where traffic may be diverted include:

ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

Affected Road Stretches and Timings

Traffic restrictions, regulations and diversions may be imposed between 9 am and 12 noon on January 30 on multiple major stretches and adjoining roads.

These include the stretch from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover, and Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Restrictions may also affect the stretch from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover, and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass, the advisory said.

Commuters Urged To Use Public Transport

The police have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and, wherever possible, use public transport to reduce congestion. Motorists have also been urged to park only in designated areas and avoid roadside parking, which could disrupt traffic flow.

Citizens have been asked to immediately inform the police by dialling 112 if they notice any suspicious object or person.