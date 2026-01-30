Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Martyrs' Day Function At Rajghat Today: Check Diversion Details Here

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Martyrs' Day Function At Rajghat Today: Check Diversion Details Here

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for Martyr's Day function at Rajghat today. Commuters have been asked to plan their journeys accordingly and use public transport to reduce congestion.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, announcing traffic restrictions and diversions that will be implemented in parts of central Delhi on January 30 in connection with an official function at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyr’s Day.

The event will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal at Rajghat and is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, prompting heightened security arrangements and traffic regulation in central Delhi. In view of this, elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been planned, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday.

Diversions At Key Junctions

As per the advisory, traffic diversions may be enforced on an “as per need” basis at several major junctions depending on the movement of dignitaries and the prevailing security situation.

The locations where traffic may be diverted include:

  • ITO Chowk
  • Delhi Gate
  • Guru Nanak Chowk
  • Shantivan Chowk
  • Rajghat DTC Depot
  • IP Flyover

Affected Road Stretches and Timings

Traffic restrictions, regulations and diversions may be imposed between 9 am and 12 noon on January 30 on multiple major stretches and adjoining roads.

These include the stretch from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover, and Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Restrictions may also affect the stretch from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover, and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass, the advisory said.

Commuters Urged To Use Public Transport

The police have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and, wherever possible, use public transport to reduce congestion. Motorists have also been urged to park only in designated areas and avoid roadside parking, which could disrupt traffic flow.

Citizens have been asked to immediately inform the police by dialling 112 if they notice any suspicious object or person.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there traffic restrictions in central Delhi on January 30?

Traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in parts of central Delhi due to an official function at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyr's Day. Several dignitaries are expected to attend, requiring heightened security and traffic regulation.

What are the timings for the traffic restrictions on January 30?

Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversions may be imposed between 9 am and 12 noon on January 30. These will affect multiple major stretches and adjoining roads.

Which roads might be affected by traffic diversions?

Affected areas include the stretch from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate, Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg, and stretches around Guru Nanak Chowk and Rajghat DTC Depot.

What advice has been given to commuters?

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, use public transport if possible to reduce congestion, and park only in designated areas. They are also asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 112.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajghat Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
