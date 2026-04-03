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HomeCitiesDelhi Traffic Advisory For April 4 IPL Match: Key Routes To Avoid, Parking Rules, Timings For DC Vs MI Clash

Delhi Traffic Advisory For April 4 IPL Match: Key Routes To Avoid, Parking Rules, Timings For DC Vs MI Clash

Peak congestion is expected from 1 PM to 9 PM on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Asaf Ali Road

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Delhi is bracing for heavy traffic congestion on April 4 as the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Authorities have warned of increased vehicular movement across key areas, particularly from the afternoon until late evening.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and opt for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic Pressure Expected From Afternoon to Night

According to officials, traffic congestion is likely to peak between 1 pm and 9 pm in areas surrounding the stadium. While the match is scheduled from 3 pm to 7:30 pm, crowd movement before and after the game is expected to add to the pressure on city roads.

Commuters heading towards central Delhi have been advised to remain cautious and avoid high-traffic zones during these hours.

Key Roads Likely to Be Affected

Major arterial routes, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg, and Asaf Ali Road, are expected to witness significant congestion. Traffic snarls are likely on these stretches, prompting authorities to recommend avoiding them wherever possible.

Additionally, certain stretches of BSZ Marg and JLN Marg will see restrictions on heavy and commercial vehicles during the specified period to ease traffic flow.

Routes to Avoid During Match Hours

The traffic advisory specifically urges commuters to steer clear of the following stretches:

  • JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate
  • Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate
  • Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO

These corridors are expected to be the most affected during match hours.

Entry Routes and Parking Arrangements

Special arrangements have been made for stadium access based on entry gates. Spectators heading to gates on the south and west sides will be directed via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, while those accessing eastern gates will use JLN Marg.

Parking near the stadium will not be available for the general public. Only authorised vehicles will be permitted in the vicinity.

Free parking facilities have been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road. A park-and-ride service will also be available from these locations to ease last-mile connectivity.

Cab Pick-Up Points and Public Transport Support

For app-based taxi users, designated pick-up and drop-off points have been set up near Gate No. 2 (close to Maulana Azad Medical College) and Rajghat Chowk.

To support commuters, bus services will operate from two hours before the match begins until one hour after it concludes, ensuring smoother travel to and from the stadium.

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the public to follow traffic rules, cooperate with on-ground personnel, and stay updated through official channels for real-time information.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main reason for expected traffic congestion in Delhi on April 4th?

Heavy traffic congestion is expected on April 4th due to the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This will increase vehicular movement in key areas.

When will traffic congestion be the worst?

Traffic congestion is likely to peak between 1 pm and 9 pm in areas surrounding the stadium. This is due to crowd movement before and after the match, which starts at 3 pm.

Which major roads should commuters avoid?

Commuters should try to avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg, and Asaf Ali Road. Specific stretches like JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate are expected to be heavily affected.

Where can spectators park their vehicles?

General public parking near the stadium is not available. Free parking is arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road, with park-and-ride services.

What public transport options are available for the match?

Bus services will operate from two hours before until one hour after the match. Designated pick-up and drop-off points are also available for app-based taxis near Gate No. 2 and Rajghat Chowk.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 Delhi Traffic News DELHI NEWS
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