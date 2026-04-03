Delhi Traffic Advisory For April 4 IPL Match: Key Routes To Avoid, Parking Rules

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Delhi is bracing for heavy traffic congestion on April 4 as the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Authorities have warned of increased vehicular movement across key areas, particularly from the afternoon until late evening.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and opt for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic Pressure Expected From Afternoon to Night

According to officials, traffic congestion is likely to peak between 1 pm and 9 pm in areas surrounding the stadium. While the match is scheduled from 3 pm to 7:30 pm, crowd movement before and after the game is expected to add to the pressure on city roads.

Commuters heading towards central Delhi have been advised to remain cautious and avoid high-traffic zones during these hours.

Key Roads Likely to Be Affected

Major arterial routes, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg, and Asaf Ali Road, are expected to witness significant congestion. Traffic snarls are likely on these stretches, prompting authorities to recommend avoiding them wherever possible.

Additionally, certain stretches of BSZ Marg and JLN Marg will see restrictions on heavy and commercial vehicles during the specified period to ease traffic flow.

Routes to Avoid During Match Hours

The traffic advisory specifically urges commuters to steer clear of the following stretches:

JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO

These corridors are expected to be the most affected during match hours.

Entry Routes and Parking Arrangements

Special arrangements have been made for stadium access based on entry gates. Spectators heading to gates on the south and west sides will be directed via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, while those accessing eastern gates will use JLN Marg.

Parking near the stadium will not be available for the general public. Only authorised vehicles will be permitted in the vicinity.

Free parking facilities have been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road. A park-and-ride service will also be available from these locations to ease last-mile connectivity.

Cab Pick-Up Points and Public Transport Support

For app-based taxi users, designated pick-up and drop-off points have been set up near Gate No. 2 (close to Maulana Azad Medical College) and Rajghat Chowk.

To support commuters, bus services will operate from two hours before the match begins until one hour after it concludes, ensuring smoother travel to and from the stadium.

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the public to follow traffic rules, cooperate with on-ground personnel, and stay updated through official channels for real-time information.