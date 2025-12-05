Delhi Traffic Advisory Announced For Putin's Visit Today: Check Restrictions And Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Friday, in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on December 5. Extensive traffic curbs and diversions have been put in place across key areas to ensure smooth and secure movement during Putin's diplomatic engagements in the city.

The Delhi traffic police advisory mentioned routes to avoid and diversions, along with alternative routes to use for commuters. Major restrictions will be enforced from morning till evening in several central parts of the national capital.

Putin is scheduled to visit important sites such as Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, and Rashtrapati Bhavan during his stay, prompting these measures.

Key Routes Affected In Delhi Ahead Of Putin's Visit

As per the advisory, areas affected include Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath Road, Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO Chowk, and others.

Traffic curbs will be in place from 9 am to 12 noon along major routes including W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover By Pass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg.

The MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel towards Hanuman Setu will remain closed during these hours, and commuters are advised to take alternate routes. Parking will be strictly permitted only in designated zones.

Parking Restrictions In Delhi Today

No parking will be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road stretches from Hanuman Setu Shanti Van to Rajghat, IP Flyover to Pragati Maidan Tunnel, Nishad Raj Marg, and IP Marg throughout the day. Vehicles parked violating these rules will be towed and legal action initiated, the Delhi Traffic Police warned via their official X post.

Between 10 am and 11:30 am, halting or parking will also be prohibited on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road. Violating vehicles will be impounded and kept at the Kali Bari Mandir Marg and Bhairon Mandir traffic pits.

To ease traffic flow, several diversions have been put in place, including rerouting from Vandematram Marg to Simon Boliver Marg, RA Kautilya Marg, San Martin to Manas Crossing, Sunheri Masjid Road, and others.

Travellers are strongly advised to avoid congested routes such as Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road during these restricted times. Suggested alternatives include DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, and Rafi Marg.

Traffic Restrictions From 11:00 AM To 12:30 PM

Further parking and halting restrictions apply in the afternoon and evening hours, with bans from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Janpath Road, R A Windsor Place, Firoz Shah Road, and surrounding areas.

Vehicles found parked here will be towed and kept at Traffic Pit Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of Bhairon Mandir, Traffic Pit, the advisory stated. During this time, traffic diversions will be on Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, and Barakhamba Road.

The police advisory has advised commuters to avoid routes including Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Road, Firoz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Janpath Road, and others.

Restrictions To Continue Till 9 PM

From 3 pm to 5 pm, restrictions will expand to Janpath Road, Firoz Shah Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and additional adjacent roads.

Later, between 5 pm and 9 pm, parking bans return on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, and Janpath Road, with various routes closed or diverted as specified above.

The Delhi Traffic Police urges all commuters to consider public transportation whenever possible and to plan their journeys carefully, especially those traveling to airports, railway stations, and ISBT terminals, to avoid delays.