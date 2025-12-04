Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States of hypocrisy on energy trade, pointing out that Washington continues to buy nuclear fuel from Russia while urging India to curb its energy imports from Moscow.

Putin said New Delhi should enjoy the same rights as the US when it comes to purchasing Russian fuel.

“The US continues to buy nuclear fuel from us for their nuclear power plants. That is also fuel. Energy. This is uranium for nuclear power plants that are functioning in the US,” Putin said in an interview with India Today.

Russia is currently the second-largest supplier of enriched uranium to the United States, accounting for about 25 per cent of total sales. It is expected to earn around $1.2 billion from uranium exports to the US this year, compared with approximately $800 million in 2024.

Putin Says Energy Trade With India Is a Question of Fairness

Putin said the issue of equal treatment for India would be taken up with US President Donald Trump. “If the US has the right to purchase fuel from us, why should India be deprived of such a right? That is a matter to be studied closely, and we are prepared to discuss that and debate that with President Trump,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when India faces sustained pressure from Western nations over its continued energy trade with Russia, particularly crude oil imports, following the Ukraine conflict.

‘Modi Is Not One to Give In to Pressure’

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said the Indian leader does not bend easily under external pressure, including that linked to tariffs and energy trade. “Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same,” he said.

Putin also underlined India’s status on the global stage, remarking, “India is a great power; not an English or British colony.” He went on to praise Modi’s work ethic, saying the Prime Minister “lives and breathes India”.

The comments highlight Moscow’s effort to publicly back New Delhi’s strategic autonomy in energy decisions, even as geopolitical tensions and economic pressures continue to reshape global trade alignments.