Delhi's Temperature Drops To 2.9 Degrees Celsius, Coldest This Season

HomeCitiesDelhi's Temperature Drops To 2.9 Degrees Celsius, Coldest This Season

The minimum temperature recorded at Palam was its lowest since 2010. The second lowest was recorded on January 7, 2013, when the mercury had dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Bone-chilling temperatures greeted people on Thursday as the national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded its lowest January minimum since 2023 at 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature had dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2023.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius, while the mercury at Lodhi Road settled at 3.4 degrees Celsius. The Ridge station reported a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar logged 2.7 degrees Celsius.

All weather stations in Delhi recorded temperatures way below the normal, pointing to the persistence of cold wave conditions across the city. The national capital has been reeling under cold wave conditions for the past four days, and it is expected to persist even tomorrow.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 349, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI BM SGV NSD NSD

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
