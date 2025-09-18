Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Tea Vendor Killed After PCR Van Hits Stall; Locals Allege Driver Was Drunk

Delhi Tea Vendor Killed After PCR Van Hits Stall; Locals Allege Driver Was Drunk

A Delhi tea stall owner, Ganga Ram Tiwari, was killed after a PCR van ran him over in Gole Market; locals allege the police officers were drunk, and both have been suspended pending investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 11:14 AM (IST)

A tea stall owner in Delhi’s Gole Market was killed on Thursday morning after a Delhi Police van ran over him. Locals allege the officers may have been drunk at the time.

The victim, identified as Ganga Ram Tiwari, was in his 50s and physically challenged. For over a decade, he had been running a small tea stall under a tree near the Ram Krishna Ashram Metro Station. Locals said Tiwari was asleep at his stall when a PCR van mounted a roadside ramp and crushed him.

Police officials stated that the van driver accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to strike Tiwari. The impact was fatal, and he was declared dead at the scene. His body was sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Eyewitness Pandit Babu Tiwari alleged that the officers seemed intoxicated at the time of the accident. Residents also claimed liquor bottles were found both inside the PCR van and near the local police room.

Following the incident, both police personnel involved—an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, were suspended and are set to undergo medical examinations. A formal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Additional DCP of New Delhi, Hukma Ram, described the incident as “tragic” and assured that the police are taking action according to the law. “We will provide all possible support to the family of the deceased, including compensation,” he told ANI.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
