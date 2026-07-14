'Govt Doesn't Care About Your Life': Mahua, Dipke Appeal To Sonam Wangchuk To End 17-Day Fast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Movement seeks accountability, criticizes government's silence on dialogue.

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike, with growing concerns over his deteriorating health prompting renewed appeals from public figures and fellow activists for him to end the fast. Despite losing significant weight and showing signs of physical decline, Wangchuk has reportedly refused to call off the protest, insisting that the government must first engage in dialogue.

The hunger strike is part of a broader movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. As Wangchuk's health continues to worsen, supporters say the focus should now shift to meaningful engagement rather than prolonging the standoff.

Health Deteriorates As Hunger Strike Enters Day 17

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has been leading a parallel protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, shared updates on Wangchuk's condition, revealing that the activist has lost 8.5 kg since the fast began.

According to Dipke, Wangchuk has started losing muscle mass and is experiencing severe pain. His blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg, while a day earlier it stood at 107/70 mm Hg with a blood glucose level of 67.

Recalling his conversation with Wangchuk, Dipke said he urged the activist to end the fast but received a firm response.

“Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

Day 17 of Sonam Sir’s Hunger-Strike.



He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast.



He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won’t even have a dialogue.” pic.twitter.com/xPKFqJz4vL — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 14, 2026



ALSO READ: 'No Regrets, I'll Kill Again': Kerala Double Murder Convict Tells Court; Death Penalty Sought

Earlier, Dipke had posted on social media that Wangchuk had lost 8.2 kg by the 16th day of the hunger strike and shared his health readings.

“Total Weight Loss- 8.2 Kg, Blood Glucose Level- 67, Blood pressure- 107/70,” the CJP founder shared on X.

Public Figures Urge Wangchuk To End Protest

As concerns over Wangchuk's health mounted, several prominent personalities appealed to him to discontinue the hunger strike.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra acknowledged Wangchuk's role in mobilising young people over examination-related issues but appealed to him to prioritise his health.

She said: “Sonam Sir your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us.”

Writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, economist Jayati Ghosh and several other public figures also issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with Wangchuk while urging him to end the fast.

ALSO READ: Inside Prashant Kishor's Rs 198 Crore Assets Declared In Bankipur Bypoll Affidavit: No Car, 8 Cases

Joint Appeal Calls Protest A 'Marathon, Not A Sprint'

In their joint statement, the signatories praised Wangchuk and fellow protesters for their determination but cautioned that a prolonged fast could endanger lives and weaken the broader movement.

“We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country,” the statement read.

They further appealed, “We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come.”

Meanwhile, Dipke and other activists criticised the government's silence, arguing that the issue should not become a "battle of egos." They reiterated that the movement seeks accountability over alleged examination irregularities, particularly the NEET paper leak, and called on the government to initiate dialogue before the situation worsens further.