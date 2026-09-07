Delhi Building Collapse: Owner Of Satya Niketan PG Detained In Bhiwadi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi building collapse killed seven during ongoing repair work.

Owner Hariram Gupta arrested; rescue operations continued overnight.

CM ordered sealing buildings, structural audits, action on officials.

The owner of the building in Delhi's Satya Niketan that collapsed during repair work, killing seven people, was apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said.

An officer identified the apprehended man as Hariram Gupta and said further examination was underway in connection with the case.

The decades-old, five-storey building housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus. It collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Visits Site

Twelve people have so far been pulled out of the debris, seven of whom died, while several others were injured.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, continued rescue operations through the night and into Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site on Monday to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations. She was accompanied by senior Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials.

Gupta said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared, with work continuing on the material in the basement.

ALSO READ: Delhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7

Water Accumulation, Repair Work Blamed

According to Gupta, water had accumulated in the basement and, combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure, led to the collapse.

The chief minister said the injured were receiving medical treatment and their parents were being kept informed about their condition. She had also visited the injured at AIIMS.

The Delhi government had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse on Sunday and directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner.

All Five-Storey Buildings To Be Sealed

Gupta has ordered the sealing of buildings across Delhi that have five floors and warned of strict action against MCD officials found responsible for negligence.

She also said a structural audit would be conducted of such buildings.

The building adjacent to the collapsed structure will be demolished after the remaining debris is cleared, Gupta said. Residents of the collapsed building and other unsafe adjoining structures have been evacuated.

The government is also drafting a policy under which owners of old buildings would have to submit structural audit reports and certify their safety before operating PG accommodations, nursing homes, schools or other commercial establishments.

Officials found responsible for negligence will face immediate action, she said.

ALSO READ: Kanpur Engineer Detained In Russia, Pressured To Join Army; Wife Shares Emotional Video

Students From Several States Stayed In Area

The collapsed building housed students studying at colleges near the area.

Residents said many students staying in the locality were from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and mainly studied at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College, located across the road.

Gupta said the situation was being closely monitored by senior authorities and that the government was in touch with the families of injured students and providing them necessary support.