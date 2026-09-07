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English NewsNewsIndiaKanpur Engineer Detained In Russia, Pressured To Join Army; Wife Shares Emotional Video

Kanpur Engineer Detained In Russia, Pressured To Join Army; Wife Shares Emotional Video

Sneha Chandan Gupta, who is currently in Moscow, made the allegations in a social media video. She said her husband, Chandan Gupta, was taken into custody by Moscow police on Sunday.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

The wife of a Kanpur-based engineer has alleged that her husband was detained by police in Moscow and is being pressured to join the Russian military. She has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help secure his safe return to India.

Sneha Chandan Gupta, who is currently in Moscow, made the allegations in a social media video. She said her husband, Chandan Gupta, was taken into custody by Moscow police at around 12.30 pm on Sunday.

According to Sneha, the couple is from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Chandan works as an engineer. She said he is employed by a company in Sector 62, Noida, and had travelled to Russia on a work visa for a professional assignment.

Wife Alleges Pressure To Join Russian Military

Sneha claimed that her husband had not done anything wrong but was still detained and taken to jail. She further alleged that after his detention, he was being pressured to join the Russian army.

She claimed that a shortage of personnel in the Russian military had resulted in efforts to recruit foreign nationals, including Indians, into its armed forces.

Sneha also alleged that her husband had been harassed around the time of Moscow Day, before his detention.

She has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for immediate intervention and assistance in bringing her husband back safely.

There is, however, no independent confirmation so far of the circumstances of Chandan's detention, the allegations made by his wife, or whether any formal process has been initiated to recruit him into the Russian military.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Kanpur RUSSIA
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