Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MCD suspended five officials following Delhi building collapse.

Illegal construction sealing ordered; basement work caused collapse.

Demolition planned for adjoining building; owner being traced.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone following the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area that left seven people dead.

The action was ordered by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, with the five officials suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings. The MCD Vigilance Department has issued separate suspension orders against them.

The suspended officials include Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranveer Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar.

The suspension will remain in force until the disciplinary proceedings against the officials are completed. According to the orders, the suspended officials will receive subsistence allowance in accordance with the applicable rules.

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What Were The Officials Responsible For?

The MCD Building Department is responsible for monitoring construction activity and taking action against violations of building regulations.

Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers are generally involved in initial on-site monitoring, while Executive Engineers and Superintending Engineers have responsibilities for supervision and action in their respective areas. The Deputy Commissioner is responsible for the administration of the zone.

The suspension comes amid questions over whether the construction activity at the collapsed property was being properly monitored and whether action was taken against any violations.

MCD Orders Sealing Of Illegal Structures

The action against the five officials comes as the Delhi civic body has ordered the immediate sealing of illegal structures with more than four floors.

“All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” the MCD said in an order issued on Monday.

According to the civic body, the collapsed property, identified as P-14 Satya Niketan, stood on a plot measuring around 55 square yards and comprised a basement and ground to fourth floor.

The structure was reportedly built in the 1990s. The MCD said there was no record of bookings, sealing or complaints related to the property.

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MCD Plans Demolition Of Adjoining Weak Building

Earlier, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said seven people had died in the collapse. He said the building adjoining the collapsed structure appeared to have become weak and had been strengthened overnight.

Khirwar said the civic body planned to demolish the adjoining structure in a planned manner over the next one to two days.

He added that documents linked to the building owner had been traced through property tax records. According to the records, the owner paid property tax last year and had also paid conversion charges in 2007.

Police are attempting to trace the owner. The building was reportedly constructed in the 1970s.

The collapse occurred on Sunday afternoon in the congested Satya Niketan colony. According to officials, construction work in the basement of the boys’ paying guest accommodation caused structural damage, eventually leading to the collapse.

The search and rescue operation for those still missing, primarily students, has entered its second day.