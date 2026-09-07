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English NewsCitiesDelhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7

Delhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended five South Zone officials following the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MCD suspended five officials following Delhi building collapse.
  • Illegal construction sealing ordered; basement work caused collapse.
  • Demolition planned for adjoining building; owner being traced.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone following the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area that left seven people dead.

The action was ordered by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, with the five officials suspended with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings. The MCD Vigilance Department has issued separate suspension orders against them.

The suspended officials include Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranveer Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar.

The suspension will remain in force until the disciplinary proceedings against the officials are completed. According to the orders, the suspended officials will receive subsistence allowance in accordance with the applicable rules.

ALSO READ | Delhi PG Building Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Owner Hariram Bansal, Police Intensify Search

What Were The Officials Responsible For?

The MCD Building Department is responsible for monitoring construction activity and taking action against violations of building regulations.

Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers are generally involved in initial on-site monitoring, while Executive Engineers and Superintending Engineers have responsibilities for supervision and action in their respective areas. The Deputy Commissioner is responsible for the administration of the zone.

The suspension comes amid questions over whether the construction activity at the collapsed property was being properly monitored and whether action was taken against any violations.

MCD Orders Sealing Of Illegal Structures

The action against the five officials comes as the Delhi civic body has ordered the immediate sealing of illegal structures with more than four floors.

“All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” the MCD said in an order issued on Monday.

According to the civic body, the collapsed property, identified as P-14 Satya Niketan, stood on a plot measuring around 55 square yards and comprised a basement and ground to fourth floor.

The structure was reportedly built in the 1990s. The MCD said there was no record of bookings, sealing or complaints related to the property.

ALSO READ | DU South Campus Colleges Open Doors To PG Students After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

MCD Plans Demolition Of Adjoining Weak Building

Earlier, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said seven people had died in the collapse. He said the building adjoining the collapsed structure appeared to have become weak and had been strengthened overnight.

Khirwar said the civic body planned to demolish the adjoining structure in a planned manner over the next one to two days.

He added that documents linked to the building owner had been traced through property tax records. According to the records, the owner paid property tax last year and had also paid conversion charges in 2007.

Police are attempting to trace the owner. The building was reportedly constructed in the 1970s.

The collapse occurred on Sunday afternoon in the congested Satya Niketan colony. According to officials, construction work in the basement of the boys’ paying guest accommodation caused structural damage, eventually leading to the collapse.

The search and rescue operation for those still missing, primarily students, has entered its second day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was suspended after the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area?

The MCD suspended five officials from its South Zone, including Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and Superintending Engineer Ranveer Singh, following the building collapse.

What were the responsibilities of the officials suspended by the MCD?

The MCD Building Department monitors construction activities. Assistant and Junior Engineers are involved in on-site monitoring, while Executive and Superintending Engineers supervise and take action in their areas.

What action is the MCD taking regarding illegal structures after the collapse?

The MCD has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions with more than four floors. Strict action, including dismissal, will be taken against guilty officials.

What caused the building collapse in Satya Niketan?

Officials reported that construction work in the basement of the boys' paying guest accommodation caused structural damage. This damage ultimately led to the building's collapse.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Satya Niketan Building Collapse Delhi Pg Building Collapse
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