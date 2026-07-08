Is Delhi's Sadar Bazar Shifting To Haryana? CM Rekha Gupta Says This

Amid speculation that Delhi's iconic wholesale hub, Sadar Bazaar, could be relocated, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has clarified that the government has no such proposal under consideration. Her remarks come after weeks of uncertainty among traders over reports that the market might be shifted.

Speaking to ABP Live, senior trader Parmjeet Singh Pamma of the Sadar Bazaar Traders' Association said representatives of various trade bodies met the chief minister on Tuesday to seek clarity on the issue. According to him, traders expressed concern that rumours of relocation had created fear and uncertainty about the future of their businesses.

The chief minister assured the delegation that the government's priority is to preserve Sadar Bazaar's heritage while focusing on its development, not its relocation.

Focus On Addressing Civic Issues

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, president of the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders Association (FESTA), told ABP Live that the meeting also focused on long-standing civic problems affecting the market.

Traders highlighted issues such as waterlogging, traffic congestion, encroachments, unreliable power infrastructure and the deteriorating condition of the market's ageing civic facilities.

According to Yadav, the chief minister said the government would coordinate with the concerned departments to prepare a comprehensive action plan to address these problems.

Traders also raised concerns over the network of overhead electric wires in the market, which has led to several fire incidents in the past, causing heavy losses.

The chief minister reportedly indicated that the government would move ahead with plans to place electricity cables underground. She also said a technical assessment would be carried out for the drainage network between Bara Hindu Rao and Teliwara to find a long-term solution to waterlogging during the monsoon.

Gupta urged market associations to prepare detailed proposals for the development and beautification of their respective areas based on local requirements.

The proposed plans should include measures to tackle waterlogging, traffic snarls, illegal encroachments, overhead power cables, sanitation facilities for women, cleanliness and the upgradation of ageing infrastructure. She said planned development would improve civic amenities without disrupting business activities.

Government Assures Support

Concluding the meeting, the chief minister said the Delhi government is committed to making the capital's major commercial markets safer, better organised and more modern. She also stressed that cooperation from the trading community would be crucial for the successful implementation of the proposed development works.