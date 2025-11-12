Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi's Air Remains 'Severe' For Second Day As AQI Touches 414; Under GRAP Stage III

Delhi’s Air Remains ‘Severe’ For Second Day As AQI Touches 414; Under GRAP Stage III

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘severe’ category for the second day with an AQI of 414. Authorities enforced GRAP Stage III curbs as toxic smog continued to blanket the national capital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Delhi’s air has once again turned poisonous. Over the past few days, the national capital’s air quality has deteriorated sharply, plunging into the ‘severe’ category on November 11 after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the alarming 400 mark on the 500-point scale. By 7:05 am on Wednesday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 413, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of 39 air monitoring stations across the city, 33 reported air quality in the ‘severe’ range — a grim reminder of how deep the crisis runs. Prolonged exposure to such toxic air is not just a matter of discomfort. Studies have linked it to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and weakened immunity, highlighting a worsening public health emergency.

Over Two Million Deaths in India Linked to Air Pollution

The State of Global Air 2025 report paints a distressing picture, more than two million deaths in India in 2023 were attributed to air pollution. Experts warn that rising concentrations of PM2.5 particles across South Asia are among the highest globally, signalling a growing environmental and humanitarian disaster.

“Delhi represents the sharp edge of India’s air-pollution emergency,” said Dr Rakesh K Chawla of Rohini’s Jaipur Golden Hospital, as quoted by PTI.

 “This isn’t a seasonal inconvenience; it’s a continuous assault on our lungs. It weakens immunity, worsens asthma, and accelerates chronic lung disease. Clean air must be seen as a basic right, not a privilege dependent on the weather,” he added.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Imposed

Amid the worsening air, the Central government invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 11, following a sharp spike in pollution levels across Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) blamed calm winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and low dispersion for trapping pollutants close to the surface.

To curb the crisis, schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR have switched to hybrid learning, allowing students to attend classes online or offline depending on internet access.

What’s Banned and What’s Allowed Under GRAP Stage III

Stage III restrictions have triggered a blanket ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, and airports.

 Industries using unapproved fuels must suspend operations, while Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and certain non-Delhi-registered light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are barred from entering the city unless carrying essential goods.

Authorities have intensified dust suppression drives through water sprinkling and mechanical road cleaning.

The Centre has also issued health guidelines, declaring children, pregnant women, and the elderly as high-risk groups. Every government hospital in polluted zones has been ordered to set up chest clinics for respiratory care. The Health Ministry’s 33-page directive urges states to prepare for a surge in pollution-related respiratory and cardiac cases.

Delhi’s AQI in the ‘Severe’ Zone for the First Time This Season

This marks the first time this season that Delhi’s air quality has entered the “severe” category, a level that endangers even healthy individuals. AQI readings between 401 and 500 are considered ‘severe’, posing serious respiratory risks and aggravating existing health conditions.

The last time Delhi witnessed such hazardous air was in December 2024, CPCB data shows.

Neighbouring Cities Also Suffocate

The toxic haze hasn’t spared neighbouring regions. On Wednesday, Noida recorded an average AQI of 402, also in the ‘severe’ category, while Greater Noida stood at 388 (‘very poor’). Gurugram reported an AQI of 355 and Faridabad 292.

Within Delhi, pollution levels were the worst in Wazirpur (458 AQI), RK Puram (441), and Punjabi Bagh (443), while NSIT Dwarka fared slightly better at 216 (‘poor’).

Rising Pollution Levels in Delhi

Date

AQI (at 6 am)

9 November

370

10 November

362

11 November

428

12 November

413

Area-Wise AQI (12 November)

Area

AQI

ITO

434

RK Puram

441

Punjabi Bagh

443

Siri Fort

437

Lodhi Road

401

Aya Nagar

401

Dwarka

210

GRAP Stage III Measures at a Glance

  • Ban on non-essential construction and demolition work
  • Suspension of stone crushing and mining activities
  • Ban on diesel generators (except essential services)
  • Closure of schools up to Class 5; online or hybrid classes allowed
  • Work-from-home advisories for offices
  • Ban on interstate diesel buses and movement of hazardous goods such as cement and sand
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
